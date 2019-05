A man with East Texas ties has been formally charged with the kidnapping of an 8-year-old Fort Worth girl on Saturday. Fifty-one-year-old Michael Webb of Tyler was arrested Sunday in connection with the abduction of 8-year-old Salem Sabatka. He was charged with aggravated kidnapping and is being held on $100,000 bond. Other charges are pending. Webb has a lengthy criminal record in Gregg and Smith counties.