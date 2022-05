Authorities are warning people living in the east and central part of Texas to be on the lookout for a violent escaped prisoner on the run. A major manhunt is underway for Gonzalo Lopez, who officials say escaped from restraints aboard a prison bus in Leon County, stabbed the driver, took off with the bus, and then on foot. Lopez was serving a life sentence for using a pick-ax to murder a man in Hidalgo county and was also convicted of attempted capital murder in Webb County.