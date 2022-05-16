Franklin, Titus County Primary Run-offs

There is one contested race in Franklin County in the republican party primary runoff. Early voting begins today and runs through May 20. Robert Summerlin and Scott Smith are facing off for the GOP nomination for Precinct 4 commissioner. In Titus County, democrats will choose either Victor D. Dunn or Jrmar “JJ” Jefferson for the congressional nomination. For the GOP Titus County Judge nomination its Lori Chism vs. Kent Cooper for County Clerk its Lislie Brosnan vs. James GG Webster. Election Day is May 24