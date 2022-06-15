Mark Your Calendar Tuesday, June 21 At 3:30 pm – Remembering Paris Police Officer Chris Widner

Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch – Ride to Remember 2022 Mobile Memorial will be in

Paris next Tuesday, June 21st, to honor Detective Chris Widner, who died in the line of duty

last August.

The public is invited to visit the Mobile Memorial as they stop at the Paris Police Department

to honor the 608 Police Officers who died in the line of duty in calendar year – 2021,

including Paris Police Detective Manuel ‘Chris’ Widner. The Memorial will make a stop at

the Paris Police Department, located at 2910 Clarksville Street, on Tuesday, June 21st at 3:30

p.m.

The stop in Paris is part of a 22,000+ mile convoy across America to honor the men and

woman of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to their communities

and this country. The organization’s mission is to also honor the the families – husbands,

wives, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters – of the fallen officers.

Beyond the Call of Duty is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness

of first responders lost in the line of duty and to support the families and communities of the

fallen. You can find out more about this nonprofit at https://www.eowride.org/