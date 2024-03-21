Marrion County Investigator Lost Everything

Jefferson is rallying together Friday to support a Marion County investigator and his family who lost everything in a house fire last week. After a blaze broke out in the Marion County Investigator’s home, the community hosts a hamburger lunch benefiting Chuck Rogers and their family. The fire destroyed the family’s home north of Harleton on Lake O’ the Pines. Rogers, his wife Emily, an Upshur County teacher, and their adult daughter and seven-month-old grandchild were home when the fire started. They all managed to escape, but the family lost everything.