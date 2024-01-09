Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Martin Luther King Day Holiday Sanitation Pickup In Paris

 

Dr. Martin Luther King,Jr

Due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day  holiday on Monday, January 15th,  please find the amended sanitation schedule below:

We will pick up the Monday, January 15th  route on Tuesday, January 16th .

We will pick up the Tuesday, January 16th  route on Wednesday January 17th.

We will pick up the Wednesday, January 17th  route on Thursday, January 18th.

We will pick up the Thursday, January 18th  route on Friday, January 19th.

Please note that we will pick up bulk items on the day we pick up trash for this week only.

Reminder:  Due to the winter season, the Compost Site will be closed every Saturday effective January 6th  through Saturday, February 28th, 2024.

