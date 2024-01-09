Paris Police Report For Tuesday, January 9

Officers were notified Monday morning at 7:58 of a burglary of a vehicle in the 4200 block of Castlegate. The victim advised that his father’s truck, parked at his residence, had been entered without permission, and a Canik handgun, ammunition, and blank checks were missing. A neighbor had sent a message to the victim at about 1:00 am advising them to lock their vehicle as they had seen someone prowling in the area on their video. The victim had not gotten the message until the morning of the report, and someone found their unlocked vehicle. They also hit another car in the same area in the 700 block of Pecan Court. In this instance, the victim advised their vehicle’s alarm went off around 5:00 am. However, they didn’t check on it. They took a Walther .22 caliber pistol from the console. Police again advise citizens to lock their vehicles and not keep firearms unsecured in them.

Monday afternoon at 12:44, police received a report of indecent exposure. The victim was sitting in a vehicle in the 4500 block of the SE Loop when an individual who lives in the area began exposing themselves to the complainant. The victim videotaped the incident and gave the evidence to the department for further investigation. The suspect’s identity is known, and the investigation is ongoing.

The owner reported Monday at 12:46 pm that someone stole a catalytic converter as well as the theft of a trailer at a residence in the 1100 block of Pine Bluff St. The owner advised the trailer and converter were missing from the backyard and that the last time they saw the trailer was approximately a week ago. Officers entered the trailer as stolen in the National Database.

An officer responded to a burglary at 865 Deshong. The owner reported Monday at 1:15 pm that a suspect had entered a closed lab or suite and taken a laptop computer valued at $2,200.00. The suspect left numerous pieces of evidence at the scene, which police collected, and the investigation is ongoing.

Monday night at 8:09, officers worked a robbery in the 2700 block of S. Church. Four suspects entered the business and stole numerous containers of lottery tickets. Some of the subjects distracted the clerks, while others stole the tickets. Officers collected evidence, including the possible identity of some of the suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 27 traffic stops, arrested three adults, and answered 87 calls for service on Monday, January 8.

Captain John T. Bull