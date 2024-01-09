Paris High School Students Selected for All-Region Band

Paris High School band students recently auditioned for the High School All-Region Band.

Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include:

Symphonic Band:

Ethan Dao – Clarinet

Alberto Alamilla – Clarinet

Jose Tabora – Clarinet

Eadward Grimes – Clarinet

Gavin Avery– Trombone

Miranda Hernandez – Alto Saxophone

Wind Ensemble:

Ethan Hundley – Flute

Preston Thompson – Clarinet

Anderson Bunch – Trumpet

Carter Wall- French Horn

Oscar Alamilla – Tuba

Anderson Bunch and Carter Wall recently competed at the Area competition. Bunch truly shined at the event, as he was named to the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band for the third year in a row. This is an impressive feat that showcases Bunch’s dedication to his craft and his outstanding musical abilities. More information on Bunch’s accomplishments will be released later this week.