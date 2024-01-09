Paris High School Students Selected for All-Region Band

Paris High School band students recently auditioned for the High School All-Region Band.
Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include:
Symphonic Band:
Ethan Dao – Clarinet
Alberto Alamilla – Clarinet
Jose Tabora – Clarinet
Eadward Grimes – Clarinet
Gavin Avery– Trombone
Miranda Hernandez – Alto Saxophone
Wind Ensemble:
Ethan Hundley – Flute
Preston Thompson – Clarinet
Anderson Bunch – Trumpet
Carter Wall- French Horn
Oscar Alamilla – Tuba
Anderson Bunch and Carter Wall recently competed at the Area competition. Bunch truly shined at the event, as he was named to the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band for the third year in a row. This is an impressive feat that showcases Bunch’s dedication to his craft and his outstanding musical abilities. More information on Bunch’s accomplishments will be released later this week.