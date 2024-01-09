Mark Patrick Header 2020
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Paris High School Students Selected for All-Region Band

Pictured left to right: Front row: Gavin Avery, Ethan Dao, and Jose Tabora Middle row: Miranda Hernandez, Alberto Alamilla, Eadward Grimes, and Ethan Hundley Back row: Oscar Alamilla, Carter Wall, Anderson Bunch, and Preston Thompson

 

Paris High School band students recently auditioned for the High School All-Region Band.

Students who qualified for the All-Region Bands include:

Symphonic Band:
Ethan Dao – Clarinet
Alberto Alamilla – Clarinet
Jose Tabora – Clarinet
Eadward Grimes – Clarinet
Gavin Avery– Trombone
Miranda Hernandez – Alto Saxophone

Wind Ensemble:
Ethan Hundley – Flute
Preston Thompson – Clarinet
Anderson Bunch – Trumpet
Carter Wall- French Horn
Oscar Alamilla – Tuba

Anderson Bunch and Carter Wall recently competed at the Area competition. Bunch truly shined at the event, as he was named to the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band for the third year in a row. This is an impressive feat that showcases Bunch’s dedication to his craft and his outstanding musical abilities. More information on Bunch’s accomplishments will be released later this week.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved