Master Gardeners Of Texas AgriLife Extension Service Free Classes In Paris

The local chapter of the Master Gardeners of Texas AgriLife Extension Service is offering FREE short courses helping local gardeners. The class this week will be on Thursday (Feb 27) featuring Jack Chennault of Arbornault, a certified arborist will give instruction on pruning pecan and fruit trees along with rose bushes. Again, Building B of the Fairgrounds from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

March 5, the final course is on berries (blueberries, blackberries, and strawberries) and is offered by three Master Gardeners that successfully grow these berries! Learn their methods! This one will be in the West Side building (the red one) of the Fairgrounds.

Check them out on FaceBook at “Lamar County Master Gardeners” for more details.