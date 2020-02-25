North Lamar HS Band Recognized At TMEA State Convention

Service and performance among the top at state

The North Lamar High School Band and their directors were recognized at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention in San Antonio on February 12-16 for service and performance.

NLHS Associate Band Director Jason R. Smith was recognized for his three years of service on the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) as the Class 4A State Representative. The ATSSB President Eric Gray made the presentation.

NLHS Band Director Randy Jones accepted the Outstanding Performance Series Award for the North Lamar High School Symphonic Band’s performance of Stormchasers March, which was performed last spring by the NLHS Symphonic Band. A recording of the march was submitted and advanced through the regional contest to the area and finally to state. Chairman of the Outstanding Performance Series Collin Anderson recognized the piece as the Best Concert March performance by a 4A band in the state of Texas.

The NLHS Symphonic Band also submitted two concert pieces for consideration in the Outstanding Performance Series. Those recordings advanced through the process to state. For their performance of Finale from Symphony No4, the NLHS Symphonic Band earned second place in Class 4A of the concert piece performance category.

“This is the twelfth and thirteenth times the North Lamar High School bands have been recognized in the March or Concert Piece categories for their performances in the Outstanding Performance Series from the Association of Texas Small Schools Bands,” said Smith.