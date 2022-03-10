Missing Paris Woman Found Dead In Greenville

Press Release from Greenville PD

PRESS RELEASE – DECEASED PERSON

GREENVILLE: At about 2:47 p.m. on March 9, 2022, Officers from the Greenville Police Department responded to the Hampton Inn regarding a possible suicide attempt. Officers discovered a deceased female inside one of the rooms. The deceased was determined to be a missing person from Paris, Texas. Justice of the Peace Money conducted an inquest and ordered an autopsy. There are no further details at this time.

The family of a 40-year-old Paris woman has notified authorities that she is missing and they are concerned about her welfare. Jennifer Dozier has been missing since about 3pm on March 7. She was last seen driving a white 2018 GMC Terrain SUV with two car seats in the back, license plate RJZ4860. Dozier is 5’ 2” and was last seen wearing black yoga pants and an olive-colored shirt with a black leather jacket. She is not wanted for any crime.