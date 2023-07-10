Monday’s Sports

Daingerfield's Aeryn Hampton

MLB

Sunday

Nationals (36-54) 7 – Rangers (52-39) 2

Mariners (45-44) 3 – Astros (50-41) 1

Joey Meneses homered for the third consecutive day, Patrick Corbin earned his first home victory since May 20, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Texas Rangers 7-2 on Sunday.

Jarred Kelenic hit a two-run double to back up a strong start by Logan Gilbert and give the Seattle Mariners a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros Sunday.

Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews, star teammates on the LSU team that won the Men’s College World Series, were selected with the first two picks of Major League Baseball’s amateur draft on Sunday. They become the first pair of teammates to go 1-2 in draft history.

NBA

Sunday

Trail Blazers (1-1) 85 – Spurs (1-1) 80

Rockets (2-0) 113 – Pistons (1-1) 101

Pelicans (1-1) 94 – Warriors (0-2) 86

Victor Wembanyama (WEM-ban-YAH-ma) performed better in his second summer league game in his debut Sunday. He had 27 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks on 9-of-14 shooting, but it wasn’t enough, as the San Antonio Spurs couldn’t overcome a double-digit deficit in an 85-80 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

NFL

According to the New York Times, Tom Brady lost millions in the collapse of cryptocurrency company FTX, for which he served as an “ambassador.

Under an agreement the retired NFL quarterback made with FTX in 2021, he received $30 million in now-worthless stock for his work pitching the company in television ads and at its conference. His wife received $18 Million in now worthless stock.

COLLEGE

Daingerfield four-star 2024 football athlete prospect Aeryn Hampton hosted an event to announce his highly-anticipated recruitment commitment between finalists from the University of Texas at Austin and The University of Alabama. The announcement came at Occasions Event Center on Friday night, and he ultimately chose to continue his football career at Texas.

DYB

Longview was the host site for DYBaseball State Championship Series tournaments this past weekend. Texas teams participated in Division I and II T-Ball, Division I and II AA, Division I and II AAA, and the “O” Zone State Championship. Here are the following results.

“O” Zone 12U Division I

No. 1 Livingston 13 – Mt Pleasant 6

No. 2 Livingston 8 – Mt Pleasant 4

Livingston advances to the Division I “O” Zone World Series in Ruston, LA, Aug 4-9

Division II

No. 1 Shelbyville 6 – DeKalb 5

No. 2 Shelbyville 16 – DeKalb 8

Shelbyville advances to the Division II “O” Zone World Series in Ruston, LA, July 26-Aug 1

AAA 10U Division I

No. 1 Bullard 13 – Corsicana 3

No. 2 Bullard 1 – Corsicana 0

Bullard advances to the Division I “O” Zone World Series in Ruston, LA, Aug 4-9

Division II

No. 1 Diana 12 – Tri-Cities 11

No. 2 Diana 9 – Tri-Cities 0

Diana advances to the Division II AAA World Series in Ruston, LA, July 26-Aug 1

AA 8U Division I

No. 1 Paris 6 – East Montgomery County (EMC) 2

No. 2 Paris 5 – East Montgomery County (EMC) 1

Paris advances to the Division I AA World Series in Hattiesburg, MS, July 26-Aug 1

Division II

No. 1 Pottsboro 6 – Tarkington 5

No. 2 Pottsboro 13 – Tarkington 2

Pottsboro advances to the Division II-AA World Series in Hattiesburg, MS, July 26-Aug 1

T-Ball Division I

No. 1 EMC 18 – Corsicana 2

No. 2 EMC 12 – Corsicana 2

East Montgomery County (EMC) advances to the T-Ball World Series in Center, TX, July 19-23