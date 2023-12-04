Monday’s Sports

Worth $7,200,000 million

NFL

Sunday

Lions (9-3) 33 – Saints (5-7) 28

Texans (7-5) 22 – Broncos (6-6) 17

We started week 13 of the NFL season on Thursday with a show of offensive power between the Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks. Sunday, the Houston Texans’ defense had a big day and ended the Denver Broncos’ five-game win streak, the Detroit Lions (9-3) are off to their best start since 1962, and the Indianapolis Colts won in overtime over the Tennessee Titans.

NBA

Monday

Pelicans (11-10) at Sacramento Kings (11-7) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Monday

Stars (14-5-3) at Tampa Lightning (10-10-5) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

A 1914 Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card sold for $7.2 million, including the buyer’s premium, just after midnight Monday, the third-highest sum ever paid for a sports card. It’s the most expensive Ruth item of all time.

COLLEGE

Sunday

The College Football Playoff committee selected Michigan, Washington, Texas, and Alabama to vie for the national championship, leaving out Florida State. It is the first time in CFP history that an undefeated Power 5 champion failed to finish in the top four. Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential, while Washington will play Texas in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. They will both play on New Year’s Day, and you can watch on ESPN.

NCAAW

No. 13 Baylor (7-0) 71 – Oregon (4-3) 51

No. 10 Texas (9-0) 80 – No. 11 UConn (4-3) 68

Mia Deck rolled in a layup with 8.6 seconds left in Friday night’s game at ICCU Arena to give the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team a 72-71 win over the Idaho Vandals in the program’s first non-conference road win in the Division I era. The Lions are home for their next two games, which come against a team that played in the NCAA Tournament last season, Southern Utah, at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, and the first Power Five conference opponent to come to the Field House for a regular season game, Houston, next Friday at 7:00 pm.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team lost 90-47 on Sunday afternoon to SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. The Lions fall to 4-6 on the season, while SMU is now 6-3. The Lions are off until Monday, December 11, when they host Northern Colorado at 11:00 am for Education Day.

HIGH SCHOOL

Semi-Finals Pairings

6A DI RII

Duncanville vs. North Crowley at Memorial on Saturday at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto vs. Southlake Carroll at Eagle on Saturday at 2:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Aledo at MISD Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

5A DII RII

South Oak Cliff vs. Frisco Emerson at Ford on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DI RII

Anna vs. Decatur at Collins Complex on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer vs, Glenn Rose at Children’s Health on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DI RIII

Chapel Hill vs. SA Davenport at McLane on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Malakoff vs. Brock at Ford on Thursday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter vs. Canadian at Anthony Field on Friday at 6:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield vs, Tidehaven at Randall Reed Std on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Timpson vs. Ganado at Woodforest on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart vs. Chilton at Crusader Std on Friday at 7:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ