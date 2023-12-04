Paris Police Report For Monday, December 4

On Friday morning at 11:41, a homeowner reported a residential Burglary in the 1800 block of Pine Bluff Street. They had ransacked the residence, and the burglars broke a kitchen door and a window to gain entry. A Brother sewing machine in a plastic case, valued at $300, was the only item reported stolen. Police are investigating the incident.

At 8:10 on Saturday morning, what started as a Motor Vehicle Burglary in progress turned out to be her Ex-Husband breaking into her vehicle. It occurred in the 3200 block NE Loop 286. The victim and the officer observed the vehicle had fresh scratch marks down the entire driver’s side, and a sharp object punctured all four tires and was still leaking air. The subject had not entered the locked vehicle, and the suspect had left the scene. A Felony Criminal Mischief, more significant than $2,500 or less than $30K, is being investigated.

Fraud was reported in the 800 blocks of SE 12th Street Saturday morning at 11:32. The victim told an officer that she had received notification from her bank about her overdrawn account. She checked her account and noticed approximately 28 transactions, totaling $870, that she had yet to make. She suspects a family member is involved. Police will be investigating.

Saturday night at 11:05, a Paris Officer took a Felony-Theft Property over $2,500, less than $30K, and a Felony-Unauthorized Use of Vehicle report from the 3400 block of North Main Street. The victim stated that personal items and his red 2013 Hyundai Veloster were missing. They entered the vehicle into NCIC. The following afternoon, they located the car, recovering it near Hugo, and made an arrest. They did not say that they had found the personal items.

Luis Manuel Ibarra

Sunday, at 2:14 am, a Paris Police Officer observed a pickup in the 700 block of Lamar run a red light and initiated a traffic stop, making contact with the driver, Luis Manuel Ibarra, age 20. An odor of marijuana was emitting from the pickup. During the search, police found THC gummies and a handgun. Ibarra was taken into custody and booked for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and Class A Unlawful Carrying a Weapon.

James Ray Battle

A traffic stop was initiated Monday at 2:51 am in the 300 block of NE 1st Street on a vehicle for driving without headlights. The driver and the passenger both returned wanted. The driver, James Ray Battle, 52, was arrested for a Lamar County Felony Warrant-Obstruction or Retaliation-Habitual Offender. The police arrested the passenger for several Class C warrants out of Paris Municipal Court and booked them into the Paris Jail.

The Paris Police Department responded to 152 Calls for Service, Arrested nine adults, and made 38 Traffic Stops over the weekend, ending Sunday, December 3.