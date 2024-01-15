Monday’s Sports

Sulphur Springs wins championship

NFL

Saturday

Texans (10-7) 45 – Browns (11-6) 14

Sunday

Packers (9-8) 48 – Cowboys (12-5) 32

Before Sunday’s loss, questions were swirling about the job status of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones, now 81 and a 28th season removed from the franchise’s last Super Bowl appearance, would not get into what might or might not happen with McCarthy as Jones stood outside the locker room after the game. The end came to the Green Bay Packers’ 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

NBA

Monday

Rockets (19-19) at Philadelphia 76ers (24-13) at Noon NBA TV

Pelicans (24-16) at Dallas Mavericks (23-17) at 1:30 pm

Spurs (7-31) at Atlanta Hawk (15-23) at 2:30 pm TNT

Thunder (27-11) at Los Angeles Lakers (19-21) at 9:30 pm NBA TV

COLLEGE

Sunday

Auburn (16-2) 67 – No. 7 LSU (16-2) 62

They postponed the Commerce Lions’ game on Monday against UIW. Both programs agreed to move the game to Wednesday, January 31, tipping off at 7:00 pm in the Field House. They are back in action next Saturday at Southeastern, with tip-off scheduled for 3:30 pm.

Four starters scored in double digits for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team on Saturday in its 63-53 win in the Field House over Houston Christian. The Lions are back to .500 on the season and in conference play with an overall record of 7-7 and a Southland Conference record of 2-2. The Huskies fall to 5-10 overall and 0-4 in SLC play.

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is moving to cashless concessions for the upcoming 2024 sports seasons. To help our fan experience, Eagle Athletics is now working with the Hometown Fan App to handle all ticket and concession sales.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs LadyCats Scoccer hosted a tournament and won the championship game. Sulphur Springs scored 17 goals and none over five games.

Chapel Hill honored Lindal Alston as the 2024 Hall of Fame Spotling. Alston worked at Chapel Hill ISD from 1998 to 2009. During her time there, she served as the head girls’ basketball, softball, and volleyball coach and athletic director. In addition to her school roles, Alston was a volleyball referee for the last 39 years. Alston has many fond memories of her time at CHISD, but one that stands out is the community support. “During the 2004-05 season, we had a very competitive rivalry with Hughes Springs, and at both home and away games, we had to turn people away because of the fire code! We set up a screen in the Multipurpose building, and people could watch the game. We Both advanced to the Regional Tournament that year, recalled Alston.

Amber Norris, Superintendent of Cooper ISD, with Athletics Director Rod Castorena, Avery ISD’s Athletic Director Brett Harp, and Coordinator John Bell, notified its fans that their schools could remove fans from the premises and prohibited them from attending future contests due to unruly behavior. They added that removing a fan from the game can result in the district receiving disciplinary action from the Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) and the University of Interscholastic League (UIL). After three offenses, TASO could refuse to officiate any future games. That could result in the forfeit of games because of no officials.

The MPHS Basketball and Soccer games that they initially scheduled for Tuesday have changed:

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Basketball

MPHS Girls—VARSITY ONLY vs. Marshall (home), 4:00 pm.

MPHS Boys—VARSITY ONLY at Marshall (away), 4:00 pm.

Soccer

MPHS Girls JV & Varsity at Pleasant Grove—CANCELED & will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

BASKETBALL

BOYS

Friday, January 12

Anna 60 – Celina 43

Avery 78 – Bloomburg 39

Beckville 57 – Shelbyville 42

Caddo Mills 69 – Community 42

Celeste 64 – Trenton 29

Center 56 – Kilgore 50

Chapel Hill TY 71 – Henderson 22

Corsicana 80 – Terrell 23

Dodd City 73 – Campbell 26

Edgewood 54 – Rains 44

Ford 47 – Wills Point 46

Grand Saline 57 – Prairiland 43

Greenville 69 – Princeton 60

Harleton 65 – Big Sandy 62

Harts Bluff 73 – Clarksville 47

Horn 68 – Royse City 56

Honey Grove 50 – Sam Rayburn 49

Howe 64 – Leonrd 57

Lone Oak 53 – Chisum 44

Miller Grove 53 – Fannindel 47

Rivercrest 45 – Bowie 40

Spring Hill 62 – Gilmer 47

Sulphur Bluff 53 – Union Hill 42

Tom Bean 43 – Wolfe City 36

Van Alstyne 61 – Aubrey 40

Whitewright 35 – Bland 32

GIRLS

Friday, January 12

Bowie 50 – Rivercrest 32

Carlisle 36 – Overton 28

Celeste 35 – Trenton 22

Chapel Hill MP 34 – Mineola 29

Chapel Hill TY 47 – Henderson 39

Detroit 39 – Maud 27

Fruitvale 64 – Cumby 50

Gladewater 76 – Daingerfield 25

Gilmerr 43 – Spring Hill 15

Harts Bluff 46 – Clarksville 38

Honey Grove 39 – Sam Rayburn 34

Hooks 71 – New Boston 28

Howe 60 – Leonard 44

Jacksonville 40 – Bullard 28

Kaufman 45 – Farmersville 26

Lone Oak 53 – Chisum 36

Longview 58 – Mt Pleasant 27

Miller Grove 70 – Fannindel 6

North Forney 50 – Rockwall-Heath 46

North Hopkins 50 – Como-Pickton 35

Pittsburg 72 – Liberty-Eylau 56

Prairiland 38 – Grand Saline 35

Queen City 68 – Peewitt 7

No. 16 Rains 49 – Edgewood 34

Rockwall 42 – Tyler Legacy 28

Sulphur Bluff 46 – Union Hill 20

Sulphur Springs 61 – Paris 42

Tenaha 86 – Timpson 47

Tyler 71 – Texas High 58

Union Grove 33 – McLeod 25

Van Alstyne 41 – Aubrey 30

West Rusk 51 – Troup 43

Whitehouse 35 – Hallsville 24

Wolfe Ckty 49 – Tom Bean 32