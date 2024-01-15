Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Weather Announcements

Updated Monday 3:00 pm

Alba-Golden ISD – Closed Tuesday

Avinger ISD – Closed Tuesday

Choctaw Landing Job Fair

  • Scheduled for Monday in Hochatown at the Chapel of the Pines for Choctaw Casinos and Resorts, has been postponed due to inclement weather. There will be another job fair, so stay tuned for that future date.

Como-Pickton CISD – Closed Tuesday

Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD – Closed Tuesday

Gillmer ISD – Closed Tuesday

Gladewater ISD – Closed Tuesday

Harts Bluff ISD

  • Closed Tuesday

Mt Pleasant ISD

  • Will be closed on Tuesday, January 16.
  • The MPHS Basketball and Soccer games that they initially scheduled for Tuesday have changed:

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

  • Basketball MPHS Girls—VARSITY ONLY vs. Marshall (home), 4:00 pm. / MPHS Boys—VARSITY ONLY at Marshall (away), 4:00 pm.
  • Soccer – MPHS Girls JV & Varsity at Pleasant Grove—CANCELED and will not be rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Hughes Springs ISD – Closed Tuesday

NTCC – Closed Tuesday

Pewitt CISD – Closed Tuesday

Pittsburg ISD – Closed Tuesday

Quitman ISD – Closed Tuesday

Rains ISD – Closed Tuesday

Sulphur Springs ISD

  • Closed Tuesday with two-hour delay Wednesday

Texas A&M – Texarkana Open Tuesday

Titus Regional Medical Center

  • Monday 6:00 am, these are the current updates:
  • Family Care Center Mount Pleasant, next to Herschel’s, will be open on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 8 am. Please call 903-577-CARE for same-day appointments.
  • All of The Clinics of Titus locations will open at 10 am on Monday, January 15, 2024, including:
  • CancerCare at Titus
  • Center for Women’s Health at Titus
  • TitusFit Wellness Center
  • TitusFit Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
  • TitusFit Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehabilitation
  • Wound Healing Center At Titus
  • Family Care Center Harts Bluff
  • Family Care Center Daingerfield
  • Family Care Center Mount Vernon
  • Center for Pain Management at Titus
  • Nephrology & Family Practice at Titus
  • Advanced Urology Institute At Titus
  • Heart and Vascular Institute At Titus
  • Neurology Center at Titus
  • Orthopedics and Sports Medicine At Titus
  • Surgery Associates At Titus
  • All Outpatient Departmentsat Titus Regional Medical Center, including Imaging Plus, TitusFit Wellness Center, Outpatient Rehab, Center for Women’s Health, and Cardiac Rehab, will open at 10 am on Monday, January 15, 2024.
  • Scheduled surgeries, GI, and Cath Lab Procedures will delay until 10:00 am.
  • The Pediatric Clinic, PA, will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2024. (Please use MyChart messages for communication; phone nurse will be available)
  • Northeast Texas Pediatrics will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2024.
  • Wellness Pointe clinics will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2024.
  • If you’re concerned about traveling for a scheduled appointment, please get in touch with the clinic/department to discuss rescheduling or a possible televisit. Please watch our Facebook Page and website for additional updates as they become available. If you have a scheduled appointment or procedure tomorrow, please manage the site for updates and calls from TRMC or The Clinics of Titus to update you as the situation changes. In case of emergency, please dial 911.

Union Grove ISD – Closed Tuesday

