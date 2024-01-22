Monday’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes

They laid off all the staff of Sports Illustrated Friday after Authentic, a licensing group that bought the magazine five years ago, terminated its agreement with The Arena Group to publish the magazine in print and digital forms.

NFL

Saturday

Ravens (13-4) 34 – Texans (10-7) 10

49ers (12-5) 24 – Packers (9-8) 21

Sunday

Lions (12-5) 31 – Buccaneers (9-8) 23

Chiefs (11-6) 27 – Bills (11-6) 24

Patrick Mahomes had heard the talk about whether the Kansas City Chefs could survive their first road playoff game since he was the starting quarterback. He and his teammates used it as fuel during the week and then in the game, a 27-24 divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The victory sends the Chiefs to another road test next Sunday: the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens in Baltimore. The Chiefs are headed to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game, this time at Baltimore. The first five were at Arrowhead Stadium.

NBA

Sunday

Celtics (33-10) 116 – Rockets (20-22) 107

Monday

Spurs (8-34) at Philadelphia 76ers (28-13) at 6:00 pm NBA TV

Celtics (33-10) at Dallas Mavericks (24-18) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Sunday

Islanders (20-15-11) 3 – Stars (27-13-6) 2

Bo Horvat scored 41 seconds into overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 Sunday night to win for new coach Patrick Roy’s debut.

Tuesday

Stars (27-13-6) at Detroit Red Wings (24-17-5) at 6:00 pm

MLB

Last Friday, All-Star closer Josh Hader agreed to terms on a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros. That significantly bolsters a team that has made seven consecutive appearances in the American League Championship Series.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

Texas A&M-Commerce (7-10 1-3) at Lamar (9-9 3-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team plays at Lamar on Monday to close out the two-game weekend on the road. Following Monday’s game, the Lions are home for the next three.

NCAAW

Sunday

No. 1 South Carolina (17-0 5-0) 99 – Texas A&M (14-4 2-3) 64

No. 19 LSU (18-2 5-1) 99 – Arkansas (14-6 2-3) 68

Monday

No. 7 Kansas State (18-1 7-0) at No. 12 Baylor (15-2 4-2) at 7:30 pm FS1

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

Boys

Alba-Golden 72 – Boles 66

Avery 73 – Leverett’s Chapel 50

Commerce 58 – Prairiland 43

Cooper 61 – Fruitvale 39

Cumby 90 – Como-Pickton 56

Dodd City 66 – Pioneer Tec 11

Ector 60 – Campbell 23

Grand Saline 63 – Chisum 55

Greenville 60 – Lovejoy 49

Honey Grove 52 – Trenton 13

Howe 66 – Bonham 53

Lone Oak 52 – Rains 46

Pottsboro 59 – Leonard 54

Rivercrest 53 – Clarksville 39

Saltillo 54 – Sulphur Bluff 49

Sam Rayburn 69 – Whitewright 39

Sulphur Springs 50 – North Lamar 39

Wolfe City 41 – Celeste 31

Girls

Alba-Golden 48 – Boles 29

Anna 58 – Van Alstyne 35

Chapel Hill MP 42 – Quitman 26

Chisum 50 – Grand Saline 36

Clarksville 50 – Rivercrest 38

Commerce 71 – Prairiland 32

Como-Pickton 37 – Cumby 28

Cooper 59 – Fruitvale 39

Daingerfield 32 – White Oak 24

Detroit 37 – Bowie 30

Gladewater 55 – Hughes Springs 18

Harts Bluff 52 – Maud 26

Honey Grove 51 – Trenton 16

Hooks 70 – Atlanta 36

Lindale 52 – Cumberland Academy 19

Longview 41 – Hallsville 37

Lovejoy 83 – Greenville 12

Mineola 56 – Harmony 20

New Boston 54 – DeKalb 50

North Lamar 47 – Sulphur Springs 27

Paris 67 – Liberty-Eylau 19

Pittsburg 59 – Pleasant Grove 33

Pottsboro 50 – Leonard 28

No. 15 Rains 63 – Lone Oak 21

Sabine 51 – New Diana 26

Texas High 62 – Pine Tree 49

Troup 35 – Jefferson 33

Tyler 83 – Mt Pleasant 26

Waskom 65 – West Rusk 54

Whitehouse 43 – Marshall 32

Wolfe City 60 – Celeste 3