Monday’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes
They laid off all the staff of Sports Illustrated Friday after Authentic, a licensing group that bought the magazine five years ago, terminated its agreement with The Arena Group to publish the magazine in print and digital forms.
NFL
Saturday
Ravens (13-4) 34 – Texans (10-7) 10
49ers (12-5) 24 – Packers (9-8) 21
Sunday
Lions (12-5) 31 – Buccaneers (9-8) 23
Chiefs (11-6) 27 – Bills (11-6) 24
Patrick Mahomes had heard the talk about whether the Kansas City Chefs could survive their first road playoff game since he was the starting quarterback. He and his teammates used it as fuel during the week and then in the game, a 27-24 divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. The victory sends the Chiefs to another road test next Sunday: the AFC Championship Game against the Ravens in Baltimore. The Chiefs are headed to their sixth straight AFC Championship Game, this time at Baltimore. The first five were at Arrowhead Stadium.
NBA
Sunday
Celtics (33-10) 116 – Rockets (20-22) 107
Monday
Spurs (8-34) at Philadelphia 76ers (28-13) at 6:00 pm NBA TV
Celtics (33-10) at Dallas Mavericks (24-18) at 7:30 pm
NHL
Sunday
Islanders (20-15-11) 3 – Stars (27-13-6) 2
Bo Horvat scored 41 seconds into overtime, and the New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 Sunday night to win for new coach Patrick Roy’s debut.
Tuesday
Stars (27-13-6) at Detroit Red Wings (24-17-5) at 6:00 pm
MLB
Last Friday, All-Star closer Josh Hader agreed to terms on a five-year, $95 million contract with the Houston Astros. That significantly bolsters a team that has made seven consecutive appearances in the American League Championship Series.
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Monday
Texas A&M-Commerce (7-10 1-3) at Lamar (9-9 3-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+
The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team plays at Lamar on Monday to close out the two-game weekend on the road. Following Monday’s game, the Lions are home for the next three.
NCAAW
Sunday
No. 1 South Carolina (17-0 5-0) 99 – Texas A&M (14-4 2-3) 64
No. 19 LSU (18-2 5-1) 99 – Arkansas (14-6 2-3) 68
Monday
No. 7 Kansas State (18-1 7-0) at No. 12 Baylor (15-2 4-2) at 7:30 pm FS1
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
Boys
Alba-Golden 72 – Boles 66
Avery 73 – Leverett’s Chapel 50
Commerce 58 – Prairiland 43
Cooper 61 – Fruitvale 39
Cumby 90 – Como-Pickton 56
Dodd City 66 – Pioneer Tec 11
Ector 60 – Campbell 23
Grand Saline 63 – Chisum 55
Greenville 60 – Lovejoy 49
Honey Grove 52 – Trenton 13
Howe 66 – Bonham 53
Lone Oak 52 – Rains 46
Pottsboro 59 – Leonard 54
Rivercrest 53 – Clarksville 39
Saltillo 54 – Sulphur Bluff 49
Sam Rayburn 69 – Whitewright 39
Sulphur Springs 50 – North Lamar 39
Wolfe City 41 – Celeste 31
Girls
Alba-Golden 48 – Boles 29
Anna 58 – Van Alstyne 35
Chapel Hill MP 42 – Quitman 26
Chisum 50 – Grand Saline 36
Clarksville 50 – Rivercrest 38
Commerce 71 – Prairiland 32
Como-Pickton 37 – Cumby 28
Cooper 59 – Fruitvale 39
Daingerfield 32 – White Oak 24
Detroit 37 – Bowie 30
Gladewater 55 – Hughes Springs 18
Harts Bluff 52 – Maud 26
Honey Grove 51 – Trenton 16
Hooks 70 – Atlanta 36
Lindale 52 – Cumberland Academy 19
Longview 41 – Hallsville 37
Lovejoy 83 – Greenville 12
Mineola 56 – Harmony 20
New Boston 54 – DeKalb 50
North Lamar 47 – Sulphur Springs 27
Paris 67 – Liberty-Eylau 19
Pittsburg 59 – Pleasant Grove 33
Pottsboro 50 – Leonard 28
No. 15 Rains 63 – Lone Oak 21
Sabine 51 – New Diana 26
Texas High 62 – Pine Tree 49
Troup 35 – Jefferson 33
Tyler 83 – Mt Pleasant 26
Waskom 65 – West Rusk 54
Whitehouse 43 – Marshall 32
Wolfe City 60 – Celeste 3