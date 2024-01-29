Monday’s Sports

Photo – Subeem Jeon / Mia Deck reached 1,000-career points

NFL

Sunday

Chiefs (11-6) 17 – Ravens (13-4) 10

49ers (12-5) 34 – Lions (12-5) 31

They have installed the San Francisco 49ers as small Super Bowl favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs, but the point spread dropped quickly Sunday at sportsbooks around the nation. The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites at ESPN BET, but the line dipped to -1.5 within 20 minutes of being posted and was as low as -1 at some sportsbooks Sunday night. If the line holds, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be underdogs in a third straight game. Kansas City is 9-3 outright underdog in Mahomes’ starts.

Sunday, February 4

Pro Bowl

NFC vs. AFC at Orlando at 2:00 pm ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

NBA

Sunday

Pistons (6-40) 120 – Thunder (32-14) 104

Jalen Duren had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s five-game winning streak with a 120-104 victory on Sunday.

Monday

Pelicans (26-20) at Boston Celtics (35-11) at 6:30 pm

Lakers (24-23) at Houston Rockets (21-24) at 7:00 pm

Timberwolves (32-14) at Oklahoma City Thunder (32-14) at 7:00 pm

Wizards (8-37) at San Antonio Spurs (10-36) at 7:00 pm

Magic (24-22) at Dallas Mavericks (25-21) at 7:30 pm

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Saturday

The Nicholls Colonels prevailed 87-84 in double overtime over the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team in an instant classic on Saturday afternoon in the Field House.

Sunday

No. 22 Florida Atlantic (17-4 7-1) 66 – North Texas (12-7 5-2) 63

Monday

No. 4 Houston (18-2 5-2) at Texas (14-6 3-4) at 8:00 pm ESPN

A&M-Corpus Christi (12-8 5-2) at A&M-Commerce (7-12 1-5) at 7:00 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team welcomes defending Southland champion A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night to continue its homestand.

NCAAW

Saturday

Mia Deck reached the 1,000-career point threshold on Saturday afternoon in the Field House. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team snapped its losing streak with a 71-67 win over the Nicholls Colonels.

Sunday

No. 13 Baylor (16-3 5-3) 72 – Oklahoma State (11-8 4-5) 60

Monday

No. 9 LSU (18-3 5-2) at Starkville Mississippi State (16-5 3-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL

Friday

BOYS

Anna 66 – Aubrey 55

Avery 46 – Union Hill 37

Bland 42 – Wolfe City 40

Celina 60 – Ranchview 49

Center 55 – Spring Hill 48

Chapel Hill MP 92 – Winona 33

Chapel Hill TY 78 – Caddo Mills 58

Cushing 57 – Carlisle 41

Crandall 83 – Terrell 25

Dodd City 73 – Savoy 29

Fannindel 63 – Campbell 49

Ford 66 – Farmersville 60

Harleton 62 – Linden-Kildare 12

Harmony 52 – Quitman 45

Harts Bluff 73 – Detroit 17

Hawkins 42 – McLeod 36

Kilgore 63 – Henderson 36

Lone Oak 45 – Edgewood 43

No. 19 Longview 83 – Marshall 49

Martins Mill 83 – Kerens 38

Maybank 52 – Brownsboro 41

Mesquite 63 – Royse City 58

No. 17 Mt Pleasant 49 – Hallsville 34

Mt Vernon 55 – Mineola 49

Overton 52 – Alto 46

Pilot Point 79 – S&S Consolidated 43

Prosper 59 – Rock Hill 54

Rivercrest 49 – Maud 43

Sam Rayburn 59 – Tom Bean 36

Sulphur Bluff 58 – Yantis 44

Sulphur Springs 49 – Pittsburg 28

Sunnyvale 61 – Kaufman 58

Union Grove 73 – Ore City 45

White Oak 62 – Gladewater 38

Wills Point 50 – Community 40

GIRLS

Alba-Golden 86 – Fruitvale 30

Anna 39 – Aubrey 28

Bell 46 – Howe 36

Boles 59 – North Hopkins 43

Bowie 39 – Clarksville 32

Celina 36 – Ranchview 35

Center 43 – Spring Hill 37

Chapel Hill MP 2 – Winona Forfeit

Commerce 79 – Chisum 53

Cushing 52 – Carlisle 22

Edgewood 53 – Lone Oak 18

Gilmer 44 – Carthage 21

Gladewater 76 – White Oak 22

Gunter 63 – Leonard 38

Henderson 40 – Kilgore 31

Honey Grove 52 – Celeste 33

Jacksonville 46 – Rusk 32

Longview 58 – Marshall 30

Lovejoy 59 – Denison 27

Malakoff 53 – Blooming Grove 24

Martins Mill 70 – Kerens 25

Melissa 47 – Sherman 30

No. 19 Mesquite Horn 41 – Tyler Legacy 36

Mt Vernon 42 – Mineola 33

North Forney 41 – No. 23 Rockwall 34

Pottsboro 62 – Bonham 7

Queen City 62 – Redwater 17

Rivercrest 40 – Maud 29

No. 6 Royse City 41 – No. 17 Mesquite 36

Saltillo 55 – Bloomburg 27

Sam Rayburn 50 – Tom Bean 44

Sulphur Springs 52 – Pittsburg 33

No. 15 Sunnyvale 52 – Kaufman 32

Tenaha 81 – Shelbyville 22

Tyler Heat 46 – Troup 20

Tyler Lions 73 – Pine Tree 34

Union Grove 44 – Ore City 13

Van Alstyne 57 – Panther Creek 47

West Rusk 67 – Arp 30