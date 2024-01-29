Monday’s Sports

Photo – Subeem Jeon / Mia Deck reached 1,000-career points
NFL
Sunday
Chiefs (11-6) 17 – Ravens (13-4) 10
49ers (12-5) 34 – Lions (12-5) 31
They have installed the San Francisco 49ers as small Super Bowl favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs, but the point spread dropped quickly Sunday at sportsbooks around the nation. The 49ers opened as 2.5-point favorites at ESPN BET, but the line dipped to -1.5 within 20 minutes of being posted and was as low as -1 at some sportsbooks Sunday night. If the line holds, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be underdogs in a third straight game. Kansas City is 9-3 outright underdog in Mahomes’ starts.
Sunday, February 4
Pro Bowl
NFC vs. AFC at Orlando at 2:00 pm ABC/ESPN/ESPN+
NBA
Sunday
Pistons (6-40) 120 – Thunder (32-14) 104
Jalen Duren had 22 points and a career-high 21 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s five-game winning streak with a 120-104 victory on Sunday.
Monday
Pelicans (26-20) at Boston Celtics (35-11) at 6:30 pm
Lakers (24-23) at Houston Rockets (21-24) at 7:00 pm
Timberwolves (32-14) at Oklahoma City Thunder (32-14) at 7:00 pm
Wizards (8-37) at San Antonio Spurs (10-36) at 7:00 pm
Magic (24-22) at Dallas Mavericks (25-21) at 7:30 pm
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Saturday
The Nicholls Colonels prevailed 87-84 in double overtime over the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team in an instant classic on Saturday afternoon in the Field House.
Sunday
No. 22 Florida Atlantic (17-4 7-1) 66 – North Texas (12-7 5-2) 63
Monday
No. 4 Houston (18-2 5-2) at Texas (14-6 3-4) at 8:00 pm ESPN
A&M-Corpus Christi (12-8 5-2) at A&M-Commerce (7-12 1-5) at 7:00 pm
The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team welcomes defending Southland champion A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night to continue its homestand.
NCAAW
Saturday
Mia Deck reached the 1,000-career point threshold on Saturday afternoon in the Field House. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team snapped its losing streak with a 71-67 win over the Nicholls Colonels.
Sunday
No. 13 Baylor (16-3 5-3) 72 – Oklahoma State (11-8 4-5) 60
Monday
No. 9 LSU (18-3 5-2) at Starkville Mississippi State (16-5 3-3) at 6:00 pm ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL
BASKETBALL
Friday
BOYS
Anna 66 – Aubrey 55
Avery 46 – Union Hill 37
Bland 42 – Wolfe City 40
Celina 60 – Ranchview 49
Center 55 – Spring Hill 48
Chapel Hill MP 92 – Winona 33
Chapel Hill TY 78 – Caddo Mills 58
Cushing 57 – Carlisle 41
Crandall 83 – Terrell 25
Dodd City 73 – Savoy 29
Fannindel 63 – Campbell 49
Ford 66 – Farmersville 60
Harleton 62 – Linden-Kildare 12
Harmony 52 – Quitman 45
Harts Bluff 73 – Detroit 17
Hawkins 42 – McLeod 36
Kilgore 63 – Henderson 36
Lone Oak 45 – Edgewood 43
No. 19 Longview 83 – Marshall 49
Martins Mill 83 – Kerens 38
Maybank 52 – Brownsboro 41
Mesquite 63 – Royse City 58
No. 17 Mt Pleasant 49 – Hallsville 34
Mt Vernon 55 – Mineola 49
Overton 52 – Alto 46
Pilot Point 79 – S&S Consolidated 43
Prosper 59 – Rock Hill 54
Rivercrest 49 – Maud 43
Sam Rayburn 59 – Tom Bean 36
Sulphur Bluff 58 – Yantis 44
Sulphur Springs 49 – Pittsburg 28
Sunnyvale 61 – Kaufman 58
Union Grove 73 – Ore City 45
White Oak 62 – Gladewater 38
Wills Point 50 – Community 40
GIRLS
Alba-Golden 86 – Fruitvale 30
Anna 39 – Aubrey 28
Bell 46 – Howe 36
Boles 59 – North Hopkins 43
Bowie 39 – Clarksville 32
Celina 36 – Ranchview 35
Center 43 – Spring Hill 37
Chapel Hill MP 2 – Winona Forfeit
Commerce 79 – Chisum 53
Cushing 52 – Carlisle 22
Edgewood 53 – Lone Oak 18
Gilmer 44 – Carthage 21
Gladewater 76 – White Oak 22
Gunter 63 – Leonard 38
Henderson 40 – Kilgore 31
Honey Grove 52 – Celeste 33
Jacksonville 46 – Rusk 32
Longview 58 – Marshall 30
Lovejoy 59 – Denison 27
Malakoff 53 – Blooming Grove 24
Martins Mill 70 – Kerens 25
Melissa 47 – Sherman 30
No. 19 Mesquite Horn 41 – Tyler Legacy 36
Mt Vernon 42 – Mineola 33
North Forney 41 – No. 23 Rockwall 34
Pottsboro 62 – Bonham 7
Queen City 62 – Redwater 17
Rivercrest 40 – Maud 29
No. 6 Royse City 41 – No. 17 Mesquite 36
Saltillo 55 – Bloomburg 27
Sam Rayburn 50 – Tom Bean 44
Sulphur Springs 52 – Pittsburg 33
No. 15 Sunnyvale 52 – Kaufman 32
Tenaha 81 – Shelbyville 22
Tyler Heat 46 – Troup 20
Tyler Lions 73 – Pine Tree 34
Union Grove 44 – Ore City 13
Van Alstyne 57 – Panther Creek 47
West Rusk 67 – Arp 30