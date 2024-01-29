Sulphur Springs HS At Business Professionals Of America Leadership Conference

Sulphur Springs’ Business Professionals of America (BPA) members competed today at the 2024 Regional Leadership Conference at Vanguard High School in Mesquite. Twenty-six students placed in their respective events, with 18 qualifying for the State Leadership Conference in Corpus Christi.
Here are the results (Q- qualifying, A- state alternate)
Payroll Accounting:
- Holden Moss 1st Q
Banking & Finance:
Claire Monk 2nd Q
Giovanni Hernandez 3rd Q
Anniston Price 4th Q
Personal Finance:
Kylie Clarke 4th Q
Fundamental Word Processing:
Madelynn Bailey 5th Q
Intermediate Word Processing:
Matthew Atkinson 5th Q
Basic Office Systems & Procedures:
Savanna Darrow 1st Q
Cameron Johnson 4th Q
Advanced Office Systems & Procedures:
Mika Boren 1st Q
Jaqueline Diosdado 3rd Q
Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications:
Daniel Gardner 2nd Q
Legal Office Systems & Procedures:
Austin Chaney 2nd Q
Administrative Support Research Project:
Gavin Solarzano 1st Q
Kenzie Posey 2nd Q
Business Law & Ethics:
Camilla Hidalgo 4th Q
Device Configuration & Troubleshooting:
Maddox Potts 5th Q
Charles Lee 6th A
Graphic Design Promotion:
Haley Hopkins 3rd A
Advanced Interview Skills:
Coryn Young 5th A
Harmony Goodman 4th A
Layla Pouge 3rd A
Amani Finnie 2nd Q
Human Resource Management:
Sawyer Shutt 5th A
Abby Noguera 4th A
Prepared Speech:
Jaden Allen 3rd A