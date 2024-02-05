Monday’s Sports

Baker Mayfield
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 9 of 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the flag football affair before 55,709 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The NFC won with a cumulative 64-59 score, stopping the AFC’s fourth-down play at the 3-yard line with 4 seconds remaining.
Tyler Police arrested the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Patrick Mahomes, Sr., 54, is facing a charge of Driving While Intoxicated three or more with a bond of $10,000. They released him Sunday afternoon. The charge is a third-degree felony and carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison if convicted, according to state law.
NBA
Sunday
Timberwolves (35-15) 111 – Rockets (23-26) 90
Thunder (35-15) 135 – Raptors (16-32) 127
Monday
Mavericks (26-23) at Philadelphia 76ers (30-18) at 6:00 pm
Raptors (17-32) at New Orleans Pelicans (28-21) at 7:00 pm
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (30-13-6) at Buffalo Sabres (22-23-4) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
A Franklin County jury found former National Hockey League star Mike Ribeiro not guilty on two counts of Sexual Assault. The jury could not reach a verdict on a count of Attempted Sexual Assault, and Judge Eddie Northcutt declared a mistrial. It’s unclear if Ribeiro will be tried again on that count. DA Will Ramsay prosecuted the case, and Hector Diaz and Andrea Tazioli of Arizona and Sulphur Springs attorney Heath Hyde represented Ribeiro.
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Monday
No.8 Kansas (18-4 6-3) at Manhattan Kansas St (14-8 4-5) at 8:00 pm ESPN
McNeese (19-3 8-1) at A&M-Commerce (8-14 2-7) at 7:00 pm
The Texas A&M University-Commerce enters a hostile environment on Monday night, playing at Southland Conference-leading McNeese.
NCAAW
Saturday
Northwestern St. (9-12 5-5) 69 – A&M Commerce (10-10 5-5) 66
Despite trailing by as much as 18 in the second half, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team stormed back to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Still, it fell 69-66 to the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Saturday afternoon at the Prather Coliseum. The Lions head home for games in the Field House next weekend, hosting Southeastern on Thursday at 6:30 pm and New Orleans next Saturday at 3:30 pm.
Sunday
No. 12 Texas (21-3 8-3) 61 – No. 2 Kansas St (20-3 9-2) 54
No. 9 LSU (19-4 6-3) 106 – Florida (11-9 2-6) 66
No. 13 Baylor (17-4 6-4) 83 – Houston (12-10 3-8) 60
HIGH SCHOOL
Monday
Mt Pleasant Junior Boys’ Basketball games vs. Pine Tree will be played at home on Monday, February 5, beginning at 5:00.
Tuesday
Mt Pleasant’s Tuesday Softball Scrimmage vs. Spring Hill on Tuesday, February 6 will have varsity at 5:00 pm with junior varsity following.
Friday
BOY’S
Anna 61 – Panther Creek 58
Atlanta 62 – Paul Pewitt 39
Beckville 49 – Gray 37
Bland 34 – Celeste 31
Boles 94 – Cumby 83
Bowie 58 – Maud 56
Canton 51 – Brownsboro 34
Center 84 – Henderson 46
Chapel Hill TY 57 – Gilmer 34
Dodd City 62 – Miller Grove 34
Elysian Fields 67 – King’s Academy 38
Ennis 77 – Terrell 11
Ford 66 – Community 38
Fruitvale 44 – Como-Pickton 42
Garrison 49 – Tenaha 44
Grand Saline 62 – Edgewood 52
Gunter 50 – Bonham 36
Hallsville 71 – Marshall 37
Harmony 71 – Winona 43
Hawkins 69 – Linden-Kildare 5
Honey Grove 64 – Whitewright 29
Hooks 72 – DeKalb 36
Howe 52 – Blue Ridge 27
Jefferson 69 – Arp 39
Kaufman 77 – Caddo Mills 51
No. 5 Lancaster 95 – Corsicana 26
Lufkin 49 – Kingwood Park 33
No. 20 Longview 87 – Texas High 42
Mabank 64 – Lindale 44
Marshall Christian 42 – Spring Hill 37
Martins Mill 66 – Cayuga 27
McLeod 51 – Big Sandy 47
Mesquite 64 – Rockwall 49
Mt Pleasant 63 – Pine Tree 28
Nacogdoches 56 – Porter 52
North Hopkins 58 – Alba-Golden 29
Ore City 30 – Harleton 23
Overton 65 – Cushing 37
North Lamar 57 – Pittsburg 37
Palestine 46 – Jacksonville 41
Paradise 43 – Boyd 41
Ponder 53 – Whitesboro 24
Pottsboro 54 – Bells 43
Rains 54 – Commerce 41
Rivercrest 35 – Harts Bluff 26
No. 18 Rockwall-Heath 74 – Royse City 55
Sabine 56 – Gladewater 41
Sam Rayburn 57 – Wolfe City 26
Shelbyville 54 – Timpson 37
Sulphur Bluff 64 – Avinger 40
Sulphur Springs 52 – Liberty-Eylau 48
Tom Bean 47 – Trenton 27
Tyler Legacy 78 – North Forney 69
Tyler Lions 77 – Whitehouse 39
Van Alstyne 55 – Ranchview 49
Yantis 87 – Bloomburg 19
GIRL’S
Alba-Golden 77 – North Hopkins 30
Atlanta 71 – Paul Pewitt 13
Aubrey 38 – Celina 26
Avinger 46 – Sulphur Bluff 35
Boles 36 – Cumby 30
Bowie 49 – Maud 20
No. 25 Canton 43 – No. 12 Brownsboro 27
Carthage 42 – Kilgore 17
Chisum 59 – Prairiland 26
Clarksville 44 – Detroit 38
Como-Pickton 42 – Fruitvale 28
Cushing 52 – Overton 32
Dodd City 77 – Miller Grove 31
Edgewood 66 – Grand Saline 18
Gilmer 40 – Chapel Hill TY 32
Gladewater 52 – Sabine 43
Hallsville 54 – Marshall 44
Harmony 1 – Winona Forfeit
Harts Bluff 39 – Rivercrest 30
Henderson 55 – Center 53
Honey Grove 41 – Whitewright 36
Hooks 55 – DeKalb 52
Howe 47 – Blue Ridge 32
Jefferson 56 – Arp 18
Kaufman 57 – Caddo Mills 23
Lindale 49 – Mabank 30
Martins Mill 83 – Cayuga 8
McLeod 43 – Big Sandy 17
Nacogdoches 43 – Porter 33
New Boston 59 – Queen City 54
North Lamar 56 – Pittsburg 35
Paradise 67 – Boyd 22
Panther Creek 48 – Anna 45
Ponder 49 – Whitesboro 26
Potee 59 – Seagoville 21
Pottsboro 47 – Bells 39
No. 19 Princeton 42 – Melissa 34
No. 18 Rains 54 – Commerce 39
Rice 102 – Kemp 27
No. 24 Rockwall 56 – No. 20 Mesquite 44
No. 6 Royse City 50 – Rockwall-Heath 36
Sulphur Springs 59 – Liberty-Eylau 21
No. 14 Sunnyvale 60 – Wills Point 26
Tatum 89 – West Rusk 56
Tenaha 85 – Garrison 35
Texas High 43 – Longview 40
Timpson 35 – Shelbyville 27
Tom Bean 35 – Trenton 29
Tyler Legacy 38 – North Forney 34
Tyler Lions 63 – Whitehouse 32
Van 61 – Athens 42
Van Alstyne 40 – Ranchview 38
Waskom 42 – Troup 32
No. 17 Winnsboro 69 – Chapel Hill MP 37