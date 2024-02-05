Monday’s Sports

Baker Mayfield

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield completed 9 of 13 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the flag football affair before 55,709 at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium. The NFC won with a cumulative 64-59 score, stopping the AFC’s fourth-down play at the 3-yard line with 4 seconds remaining.

Tyler Police arrested the father of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes Saturday night on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Patrick Mahomes, Sr., 54, is facing a charge of Driving While Intoxicated three or more with a bond of $10,000. They released him Sunday afternoon. The charge is a third-degree felony and carries a sentence of up to ten years in prison if convicted, according to state law.

NBA

Sunday

Timberwolves (35-15) 111 – Rockets (23-26) 90

Thunder (35-15) 135 – Raptors (16-32) 127

Monday

Mavericks (26-23) at Philadelphia 76ers (30-18) at 6:00 pm

Raptors (17-32) at New Orleans Pelicans (28-21) at 7:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (30-13-6) at Buffalo Sabres (22-23-4) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

A Franklin County jury found former National Hockey League star Mike Ribeiro not guilty on two counts of Sexual Assault. The jury could not reach a verdict on a count of Attempted Sexual Assault, and Judge Eddie Northcutt declared a mistrial. It’s unclear if Ribeiro will be tried again on that count. DA Will Ramsay prosecuted the case, and Hector Diaz and Andrea Tazioli of Arizona and Sulphur Springs attorney Heath Hyde represented Ribeiro.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Monday

No.8 Kansas (18-4 6-3) at Manhattan Kansas St (14-8 4-5) at 8:00 pm ESPN

McNeese (19-3 8-1) at A&M-Commerce (8-14 2-7) at 7:00 pm

The Texas A&M University-Commerce enters a hostile environment on Monday night, playing at Southland Conference-leading McNeese.

NCAAW

Saturday

Northwestern St. (9-12 5-5) 69 – A&M Commerce (10-10 5-5) 66

Despite trailing by as much as 18 in the second half, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team stormed back to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Still, it fell 69-66 to the Northwestern State Lady Demons on Saturday afternoon at the Prather Coliseum. The Lions head home for games in the Field House next weekend, hosting Southeastern on Thursday at 6:30 pm and New Orleans next Saturday at 3:30 pm.

Sunday

No. 12 Texas (21-3 8-3) 61 – No. 2 Kansas St (20-3 9-2) 54

No. 9 LSU (19-4 6-3) 106 – Florida (11-9 2-6) 66

No. 13 Baylor (17-4 6-4) 83 – Houston (12-10 3-8) 60

HIGH SCHOOL

Monday

Mt Pleasant Junior Boys’ Basketball games vs. Pine Tree will be played at home on Monday, February 5, beginning at 5:00.

Mt Pleasant junior high Boys' Basketball teams will play their season finale vs. Pine Tree on Monday, February 5, beginning at 5:00. Teams 7A/8A will play in the main gym, and 7B/8B will play in the auxiliary gym.

Tuesday

Mt Pleasant’s Tuesday Softball Scrimmage vs. Spring Hill on Tuesday, February 6 will have varsity at 5:00 pm with junior varsity following.

Friday

BOY’S

Anna 61 – Panther Creek 58

Atlanta 62 – Paul Pewitt 39

Beckville 49 – Gray 37

Bland 34 – Celeste 31

Boles 94 – Cumby 83

Bowie 58 – Maud 56

Canton 51 – Brownsboro 34

Center 84 – Henderson 46

Chapel Hill TY 57 – Gilmer 34

Dodd City 62 – Miller Grove 34

Elysian Fields 67 – King’s Academy 38

Ennis 77 – Terrell 11

Ford 66 – Community 38

Fruitvale 44 – Como-Pickton 42

Garrison 49 – Tenaha 44

Grand Saline 62 – Edgewood 52

Gunter 50 – Bonham 36

Hallsville 71 – Marshall 37

Harmony 71 – Winona 43

Hawkins 69 – Linden-Kildare 5

Honey Grove 64 – Whitewright 29

Hooks 72 – DeKalb 36

Howe 52 – Blue Ridge 27

Jefferson 69 – Arp 39

Kaufman 77 – Caddo Mills 51

No. 5 Lancaster 95 – Corsicana 26

Lufkin 49 – Kingwood Park 33

No. 20 Longview 87 – Texas High 42

Mabank 64 – Lindale 44

Marshall Christian 42 – Spring Hill 37

Martins Mill 66 – Cayuga 27

McLeod 51 – Big Sandy 47

Mesquite 64 – Rockwall 49

Mt Pleasant 63 – Pine Tree 28

Nacogdoches 56 – Porter 52

North Hopkins 58 – Alba-Golden 29

Ore City 30 – Harleton 23

Overton 65 – Cushing 37

North Lamar 57 – Pittsburg 37

Palestine 46 – Jacksonville 41

Paradise 43 – Boyd 41

Ponder 53 – Whitesboro 24

Pottsboro 54 – Bells 43

Rains 54 – Commerce 41

Rivercrest 35 – Harts Bluff 26

No. 18 Rockwall-Heath 74 – Royse City 55

Sabine 56 – Gladewater 41

Sam Rayburn 57 – Wolfe City 26

Shelbyville 54 – Timpson 37

Sulphur Bluff 64 – Avinger 40

Sulphur Springs 52 – Liberty-Eylau 48

Tom Bean 47 – Trenton 27

Tyler Legacy 78 – North Forney 69

Tyler Lions 77 – Whitehouse 39

Van Alstyne 55 – Ranchview 49

Yantis 87 – Bloomburg 19

GIRL’S

Alba-Golden 77 – North Hopkins 30

Atlanta 71 – Paul Pewitt 13

Aubrey 38 – Celina 26

Avinger 46 – Sulphur Bluff 35

Boles 36 – Cumby 30

Bowie 49 – Maud 20

No. 25 Canton 43 – No. 12 Brownsboro 27

Carthage 42 – Kilgore 17

Chisum 59 – Prairiland 26

Clarksville 44 – Detroit 38

Como-Pickton 42 – Fruitvale 28

Cushing 52 – Overton 32

Dodd City 77 – Miller Grove 31

Edgewood 66 – Grand Saline 18

Gilmer 40 – Chapel Hill TY 32

Gladewater 52 – Sabine 43

Hallsville 54 – Marshall 44

Harmony 1 – Winona Forfeit

Harts Bluff 39 – Rivercrest 30

Henderson 55 – Center 53

Honey Grove 41 – Whitewright 36

Hooks 55 – DeKalb 52

Howe 47 – Blue Ridge 32

Jefferson 56 – Arp 18

Kaufman 57 – Caddo Mills 23

Lindale 49 – Mabank 30

Martins Mill 83 – Cayuga 8

McLeod 43 – Big Sandy 17

Nacogdoches 43 – Porter 33

New Boston 59 – Queen City 54

North Lamar 56 – Pittsburg 35

Paradise 67 – Boyd 22

Panther Creek 48 – Anna 45

Ponder 49 – Whitesboro 26

Potee 59 – Seagoville 21

Pottsboro 47 – Bells 39

No. 19 Princeton 42 – Melissa 34

No. 18 Rains 54 – Commerce 39

Rice 102 – Kemp 27

No. 24 Rockwall 56 – No. 20 Mesquite 44

No. 6 Royse City 50 – Rockwall-Heath 36

Sulphur Springs 59 – Liberty-Eylau 21

No. 14 Sunnyvale 60 – Wills Point 26

Tatum 89 – West Rusk 56

Tenaha 85 – Garrison 35

Texas High 43 – Longview 40

Timpson 35 – Shelbyville 27

Tom Bean 35 – Trenton 29

Tyler Legacy 38 – North Forney 34

Tyler Lions 63 – Whitehouse 32

Van 61 – Athens 42

Van Alstyne 40 – Ranchview 38

Waskom 42 – Troup 32

No. 17 Winnsboro 69 – Chapel Hill MP 37