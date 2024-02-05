Paris Police Report For Monday, February 5

Christian Greene

Last Friday, officers arrested Christian Greene, 30, in the 300 block of Graham St. in Paris after contacting him for walking in the roadway. Greene was under the influence of some substance and a danger to himself. After the arrest, Greene had possession of narcotics. They charged him with Public Intoxication and Possession of a controlled substance.

Deonte Penny

At 8:24 pm Friday, officers arrested Deonte Penny, 33, after contacting him in a traffic stop. Penny consented to a search and had possession of a quantity of Methamphetamine. They charged him with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jesse Doyle Smith

An officer stopped Jesse Doyle Smith, 37, Friday night at 10:22 for a traffic violation. Smith had a backpack in the vehicle, where officers found a small quantity of Methamphetamine, syringes, and other drug paraphernalia. They arrested Smith for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Christopher Sutton

At 3:31 Friday afternoon, an officer responded to the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue about a shoplifter. Store employees introduced the officer to Christopher Sutton, 29, who they claimed shoplifted items and then produced an old receipt to return the items for cash. The officer took Sutton into custody and asked him to walk to the asset protection office to complete the investigation. Sutton fled on foot, and the officer pursued him. Sutton refused to stop until the officer used his Taser. Sutton had a previous arrest for theft. They charged him with Theft of Property less than $2,500 with two prior convictions and Evading Arrest or Detention w/a an earlier conviction. Sutton had possession of Methamphetamine, some of which he attempted to discard in the rear of the transporting patrol unit. He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering with Evidence.

Friday afternoon at 2:59, officers worked on an assault that had occurred on Thursday, January 18, 2023. The victim was assaulted in her home in the 800 block of S. Main by a live-in partner. The suspect had struck the victim in the face with a closed fist, causing her to fall into a television, which then fell on top of the victim, trapping her beneath it. The victim received severe facial and head injuries and had not reported the incident due to being still living with the suspect and fearing further violence. The victim was moving out on the date of the report and wished to file charges and obtain a protective order. The investigation will continue.

Officers made 63 traffic stops, arrested 13 adults, and answered 241 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, February 4.

Captain John T. Bull