Monday’s Sports

Hallsville’s Justin Slaten

NBA

Sunday

76ers (44-35) 133 – Spurs (19-590 126

Thunder (53-25) 121 – Hornets (19-59) 118

Mavericks (48-30) 147 – Rockets (38-40) 136 OT

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving exchanged an exhausted embrace as the final seconds ticked off the clock, walking with their arms around each other and enjoying the moment after the Dallas Mavericks come-from-behind 147-136 overtime win over the Houston Rockets.

NHL

Sunday

Stars (49-20-9) 7 – Avalanche (48-24-6) 4

Dallas now has 107 points, five ahead of Colorado and Pacific Division-leading Vancouver for the top spot in the West. The Stars have four games remaining.

MLB

Sunday

Astros (3-7) 3 – Rangers (6-3) 1

Houston right-hander Ronel Blanco followed his no-hitter with one-hit ball over six scoreless innings, and the Astros beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Sunday night.

Monday

Astros (3-7) at Arlington Rangers (6-3) at 7:05 pm

Hallsville’s Justin Slaten is now throwing for the Boston Red Sox. Slaten graduated from Hallsville in 2016, scoring 6-5 from the mound, and the Bobcats finished with a 24-10 record overall. That gave them a trip to the quarterfinals. In 2014, Slaten went to the semifinals as a sophomore at Hallsville. Slaten first year for the Bobcats, Hallsville went to the state tournament.

COLLEGE

Sunday

NCAAW

No. 1 South Carolina (38-0) 87 – No. 1 Iowa (34-5) 75

Clark’s Iowa career ends in defeat, but no regrets.

NCAAM

Monday

No. 1 Purdue (34-4) vs. No. 1 UConn (36-3) at 8:20 pm TBS

SOFTBALL

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell 8-0 in five innings to the Nicholls Colonels (kur-nels) on Saturday afternoon at Swanner Field.

FOOTBALL

In the first set of action of the 2024 season, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team held the annual Blue and Gold Spring Game on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Instead of the offensive unit going up against the defense, the coaching staff drafted two teams and split them into the Blue and Gold teams. Team Gold came away with the 21-10 win on Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER STATE SEMIFINALS

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Thursday, April 11

9:30 am 5A Colleyville Heritage (23-0-2) vs. Pflugerville (21-3-2)

Noon 5A Frisco Wakeland (24-0-2) vs. Leander Rouse (20-4-3)

2:30 pm 4A Girls Finals

BOYS SEMIFINALS

Thursday, April 11

5:00 pm 5A Leander Glenn (29-0-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (18-5-3)

7:30 pm 5A Midlothian (23-2-3) vs. Baytown Goose Ck Mem. (21-3-2)

GIRLS SEMIFINALS

Friday April 12

9:30 am 6A Rockwall (21-3-2) vs. Austin Westlake (16-4-2)

Noon 6A Prosper (24-2-2) vs. Katy Seven Lakes (19-3-5)

BOYS FINALS

2:30 pm 4A Boys Finals

BOYS SEMIFINALS

5:00 pm 6A Katy Seven Lakes (23-1-2) vs. Duncanville (20-2-3)

7:30 PM 6A Austin Vandegrift (22-2-2) vs. Flower Mound (22-2-2)

FINALS Saturday April 13

11:00 am 5A Girls Finals

1:30 pm 5A Boys Finals

4:00 pm 6A Girls Finals

6:30 pm 6A Boys Finals

SOFTBALL

GIRLS

Friday

Alba-Golden 1 – Saltillo 0

Atlanta 6 – Redwater 5

No. 7 Aubrey 8 – Van Alstyne 5

Beckville 18 – Martinsville 6

Beckville 23 – Mt Enterprise 3 Sat

Bland 16 – Wolfe City 4

Blue Ridge 12 – Leonard 0

Bonham 14 – Pottsboro 1

Bowie 18 – Avery 3

Canton 17 – Kaufman 1

Celeste 8 – Cumby 3

Community 15 – Caddo Mills 4

Como-Pickton 13 – Rivercrest 2

Daingerfield 11 – Sabine 5

DeKalb 11 – Paul Pewitt 0

Dodd City 5 – Ector 2

Edgewood 7 – Chisum 2

Ferris 7 – Sunnyvale 5

No. 2 Forney 13 – Corsicana 0

Gilmer 2 – Spring Hill 0

Gunter 13 – Howe 4

Harleton 15 – Harts Bluff 0

Hawkins 17 – Carlisle 1

Hughes Springs 10 – Gladewater 0

Jefferson 15 – Waskom 0

Lindale 8 – Athens 2

Linden-Kildare 10 – Maud 5

Longview 15 – Tyler Lions 0

No. 18 Lovejoy 15 – Sherman 0

No. 12 Kingwood Park 7 – Nacogdoches 1

No. 1 Melissa 15 – Greenville 0

Mineola 16 – Chapel Hill MP 1

Mt Pleasant 11 – Marshall 1

Mt Vernon 6 – Quitman 1

North Lamar 17 – Paris 1

Ore City 10 – Big Sandy 0

Overton 12 – Union Grove 9

Panther Creek 7 – Anna 2

Pleasant Grove 11 – Liberty-Eylau 2

Prairiland 5 – Grand Saline 1

No. 25 Queen City 5 – Hooks 1

No. 19 Rains 16 – Commerce 0

No. 10 Rockwall 1 – Royse City 0

Shelbyville 11 – Joaquin 3

Sulphur Springs 11 – Pittsburg 0

Tatum 6 – Elysian Fields 0

Texas High 4 – Hallsville 1

Van 10 – Chapel Hill TY 0

White Oak 12 – New Diana 6

No. 22 Whitehouse 9 – Pine Tree 2

No. 14 Whitesboro 14 – Ponder 0

Winnsboro 22 – Winona 1

BOYS

Alba-Golden 14 – Cumby 3

Atlanta 6 – Redwater 1

No. 10 Argyle 6 – Birdville 3

Aubrey 7 – Van Alstyne 2

Beckville 10 – Union Grove 0

Bonham 6 – Howe 2

Bullard 12 – Tatum 2

Celeste 3 – Bland 2

Chapel Hill TY 7 – Athens 1

Collinsville 10 – Era 0

Community 5 – Ferris 0

Cross Roads 10 – Martins Mill 0

Daingerfield 4 – Gladewater 3

DeKalb 13 – Paul Pewitt 1

Dodd City 8 – Cooper 7

Elysian Fields 5 – Tatum 4

Evadale 9 – Big Sandy 5

Greenville 14 – Mansfield Summit 0

No. 10 Gunter 10 – Pottsboro 0

Honey Grove 4 – Wolfe City 1

Hooks 13 – Queen City 9

Jacksonville 5 – Rusk 3

Jefferson 17 – Waskom 6

Leverett’s Chapel 6 – Union Hill 5

Liberty-Eylau 11 – Paris 0

Lindale 9 – Brownsboro 7

Linden-Kildare 14 – Avery 1

Mabank 7 – Wills Point 3

Miller Grove 9 – Yantis 7

New Diana 5 – Hughes Springs 1

North Lamar 12 – Sulphur Springs 3

Ore City 13 – Maud 2

Overton 13 – Hawkins 3

Pleasant Grove 23 – Pittsburg 3

Quinlan Ford 19 – Como-Pickton 6

No. 17 Rockwall 2 – North Forney 1

Royse City 7 – Mesquite 4

Royse City 4 – Lamar 3 Sat

Scurry-Rosser 10 – Athens 3

Sulphur Bluff 14 – Saltillo 0

Sunnyvale 4 – Ranchview 1

Tom Bean 17 – Ector 0

Tyler Legacy 2 – Mesquite Horn 1

Van 21 – Cumberland Academy 0

Wakeland 3 – No. 15 Frisco 2

West Rusk 15 – Arp 5

White Oak 3 – Sabine 2

Winnsboro 17 – Chapel Hill MP 1

Whitesboro 8 – Callisburg 2

Whitewright 18 – Savoy 0