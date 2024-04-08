Paris Police Report For Monday, April 8

Kayla Nicole Clavier

Friday, officers arrested Kayla Nicole Clavier, 18, after responding to a disturbance and then witnessing her in the vicinity of an individual protected by an order forbidding Clavier from having any personal contact with the victim. They booked her without incident.

Cedric Cordell Daingerfield

Sunday, officers arrested Cedric Cordell Dangerfield, 43, after they caught him “Skip-Scanning” several items while checking out at Walmart. Dangerfield had three prior convictions for theft. The charge was enhanced to theft under $2,500.00 with two or more convictions.

Jordan Marcus Garrett

Jordan Marcus Garrett, 23, entered a residence in the 700 block of W. Washington and refused to leave Saturday. Police arrested Garrett for Criminal Trespassing at a residence.

Matthew Wayne Griffin

Friday, Walmart personnel detained Matthew Wayne Griffin, 39, and a female individual for “skip-scanning” in the self-checkout. Griffin had over $2,000.00 in city warrants and two prior theft convictions. Officers charged him with theft under $2,500.00 with previous convictions. The female was released as the couple had several young children with them.

Adriana Dianne Hackler

Witnesses reported an assault at Paris Regional Medical Center Hospital on Sunday. Adriana Dianne Hackler, 26, had assaulted a hospital employee by striking and scratching them. Hospital personnel restrained Hackler, and officers arrested her for Assault of Hospital Personnel, a felony, and booked her without incident.

Delores Jean Morgan | Anetra Young aka Natalie Lashon Smith

Saturday, officers performed a security check in the 800 block of Provine Alley and came in contact with Delores Jean Morgan, 66. Morgan had possession of drug paraphernalia and several prescription medications not prescribed to her. She was arrested and charged with Possession of a Dangerous Drug. Another individual in the vehicle had possession of suspected Crack Cocaine. This subject identified herself as Anetra Young. Later, police discovered that the individual’s name was Natalie Lashon Smith, 47, and she had an outstanding parole warrant. Smith was arrested and charged with Failure to ID as a fugitive from justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and the Parole Warrant.

Jerry Wayne Nowlin

An officer was dispatched Friday to an accident at the Love’s Fuel Stop in the 3200 block of N. Main. He made contact with Jerry Wayne Nowlin, 77, who was intoxicated. Nowlin had an open alcohol container in the front seat, was arrested, and charged with DWI third or more.

Officers made 31 traffic stops, arrested 16 adults, and answered 344 calls for service over the weekend ending Sunday, April 7.

