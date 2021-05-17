Monday’s Sports

MLB
Houston (24-17) 6 – Texas (18-24) 2
Monday
New York at Texas 7:05 pm
NCAA
Eric Schmid’s third TD pass was a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left as Sam Houston wrapped the most extended and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title. The Bearkats beat top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21.
The Baylor women’s softball team is headed back to the NCAA tournament for the ninth time in ten years. Baylor was selected as an at-large bid and will compete in the Gainesville Region. The four teams in Baylor’s region are Baylor, Florida, South Florida, and South Alabama. Florida is the No. 4 seed overall in the tournament.
LSC
The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Championships as the fifth seed. A&M-Commerce will host the South-Central Region tournament at the John Cain Family Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 19, through Saturday, May 22. The second time the Lions have hosted NCAA softball regional action, after also hosting in 2019.
RXIV
The Trinity Valley softball team is the leader for Region 14 East Zone Tournament this past weekend during the UT-Tyler campus win. The Cardinals didn’t lose a game in the double-elimination showdown and sealed the deal on Sunday morning, beating No. 1 seed Bossier 8-5 to secure the conference title. TVCC earned an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament in Yuma, Arizona, on May 25.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Sulphur Springs High School Ladycat Softball Team continues their playoff run, and a sendoff from LadyCat Park is Wednesday at 3:00 pm. Fans need to bring signs, noisemakers, balloons, and cheers!
SOFTBALL
5A
Sulphur Springs vs. Lovejoy at Rockwall Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm
Hallsville vs. Royse City
4A
Van Alstyne vs. Bullard
Pleasant Grove vs. Aubrey
3A
Hughes Springs vs. Rains at Whitehouse Thu 5:00 pm (2-3)
West Rusk vs. Grandview
2A
Union Grove vs. West Sabine
Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady
1A
Detroit vs. North Zulch
BASEBALL
5A
Marshall vs. Hallsville
4A
Liberty-Eylau vs. Bullard
Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill
3A
New Diana vs. Elysian Fields
Atlanta vs. Sabine
2A
Hawkins vs. McLeod
Rivercrest vs. Maud
1A
Dodd City vs. Saint Jo
Sulphur Bluff vs. Miller Grove