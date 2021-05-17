Monday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (24-17) 6 – Texas (18-24) 2

Monday

New York at Texas 7:05 pm

NCAA

Eric Schmid’s third TD pass was a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left as Sam Houston wrapped the most extended and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title. The Bearkats beat top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21.

The Baylor women’s softball team is headed back to the NCAA tournament for the ninth time in ten years. Baylor was selected as an at-large bid and will compete in the Gainesville Region. The four teams in Baylor’s region are Baylor, Florida, South Florida, and South Alabama. Florida is the No. 4 seed overall in the tournament.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Softball Championships as the fifth seed. A&M-Commerce will host the South-Central Region tournament at the John Cain Family Softball Complex on Wednesday, May 19, through Saturday, May 22. The second time the Lions have hosted NCAA softball regional action, after also hosting in 2019.

RXIV

The Trinity Valley softball team is the leader for Region 14 East Zone Tournament this past weekend during the UT-Tyler campus win. The Cardinals didn’t lose a game in the double-elimination showdown and sealed the deal on Sunday morning, beating No. 1 seed Bossier 8-5 to secure the conference title. TVCC earned an automatic bid to the NJCAA Tournament in Yuma, Arizona, on May 25.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Springs High School Ladycat Softball Team continues their playoff run, and a sendoff from LadyCat Park is Wednesday at 3:00 pm. Fans need to bring signs, noisemakers, balloons, and cheers!

SOFTBALL

5A

Sulphur Springs vs. Lovejoy at Rockwall Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Royse City

4A

Van Alstyne vs. Bullard

Pleasant Grove vs. Aubrey

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Rains at Whitehouse Thu 5:00 pm (2-3)

West Rusk vs. Grandview

2A

Union Grove vs. West Sabine

Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady

1A

Detroit vs. North Zulch

BASEBALL

5A

Marshall vs. Hallsville

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Bullard

Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill

3A

New Diana vs. Elysian Fields

Atlanta vs. Sabine

2A

Hawkins vs. McLeod

Rivercrest vs. Maud

1A

Dodd City vs. Saint Jo

Sulphur Bluff vs. Miller Grove