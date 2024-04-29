Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

Round 1 G4

Clippers (2-2) 116 – Mavericks (2-2) 111

Knicks leads 3-1 over the 76ers, Pacers are 3-1 over the Bucks, and the Timberwolves sweep the Suns.

NHL

Monday

Round 1 G4

Stars (1-2) vs. Golden Knights (2-1) at Las Vegas 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Rangers (15-14) 4 – Red (15-13) 3

Astros (9-19) 8 – Rockies (7-21) 2

Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered during Texas’ four-run first inning, helping Dane Dunning and the Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Sunday. Dunning (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits.

NFL

Houston Texans’ wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Sanford, Florida, shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to the Texans. Dell was a bystander during a shooting at a private event in Sanford where authorities say a teenage gunman wounded ten people after an altercation. A Texans spokesperson said Dell isn’t seriously injured, was released from the hospital, and traveled back to Houston on Sunday.

COLLEGE

Sunday

SOFTBALL

No. 2 Oklahoma (45-4) 11 – UCF (28-21) 7

No. 4 Oklahoma State (42-8) 9 – Kansas (27-21-1) 1

No. 7 LSU (36-130 1 – No. 13 Arkansas (34-13) 0

Texas Tech (28-17) 5 – Houston (24-26) 2

Saturday

BASEBALL

No. 1 Texas A&M (38-5) 19 – No. 20 Georgia (30-12) 9

No. 20 Georgia (31-12) 5 – No. 1 Texas A&M (38-6) 4

TCU (26-15) 7 – Kansas State (25-17) 4

Kansas (24-15) 11 – Texas Tech (29-16) 2

The A&M-Commerce track and field team closed out the 2023-24 regular season over the weekend in Lubbock. With the 232nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Levi Drake Rodriguez, a defensive lineman from A&M-Commerce. Rodriguez (Georgetown – Eastview) heard his name called in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first Lion drafted since 2000 and the 31st NFL/AFL draft pick in program history.

SOFTBALL

AREA

6A

Midway (25-4) vs. Rowlett (17-15-1)

Mansfield Legacy (26-7-2) vs. Royse City (22-9-1) G1 Thu 7:00 pm

Rockwall (24-7-1) vs. Lake Ridge (18-10) G1 Thu

5A

Forney (32-1-2) vs. Mt Pleasant (24-10-1) Sat

Lovejoy (20-10-1) vs. Lufkin (21-11) G1 Thu

4A

Van (31-2) vs. Farmersville (20-10) G1 Thu

Sulphur Springs (21-8-2) vs. Ford (20-8) at Sulphur Springs Fri 5:00 pm One Game

Canton (24-8) vs. Athens (20-12-2) G1 Thu

Community (29-1-1) vs. Lindale (14-13-1) G1 Thu

3A

Rains (27-5-1) vs. Boyd (26-8) G1 Thu 6:00 pm home and away

Edgewood (16-11-1) vs. S&S Consolidated (25-7) Sat

Jefferson (22-11) vs. Mt Vernon (15-8-1)

White Oak (26-5) vs. Hooks (25-5-1) G1 Thu

Whitesboro (26-6) vs. Grand Saline (23-10-1) G1 Thu

Paradise (14-12-2) vs. Gunter (22-10)

Queen City (22-3) vs. Hughes Springs (211-11-1) at Atlanta G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mineola (19-9) vs. New Diana (20-10-1) G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

2A Region II

Cooper (10-7) vs. Crawford (8-4) G1 Thu

Trenton (19-7) vs. Bosqueville (5-8)

Riesel (27-3-1) vs. Tom Bean (9-6) G1 Thu

2A Region III

Cross Roads (24-8-1) vs. Alba-Golden (19-5-1) G1 Thu

Overton (23-8-1) vs. Bowie (20-7) G1 Thu

McLeod (21-9) vs. Kerens (23-11) Lindale Thu 7:00 pm

Como-Pickton (31-3) vs. Frankston (18-14)

Beckville (26-5) vs. Colmesneil (18-12-2) Nacogdoches G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat

1A Region II

Avalon (3-9) vs. Dodd City (7-7-3) Sat

1A Region III

Bloomburg (2-10) advances to Regional Semi-Finals

Neches (11-2) vs. Avery (2-17) Sat

BASEBALL

Friday

Brownsboro 5 – Chapel Hill TY 1

No. 4 Celina 4 – Anna 0

Collinsville 5 – Pottsboro 2

Como-Pickton 9 – North Hopkins 3

Edgewood 3 – Rains 2

Elysian Fields 6 – Arp 2

Harleton 12 – Union Hill 2

Honey Grove 14 – Bland 0

Lindale 9 – Van 2

North Lamar 3 – Paris 0

Overton 26 – New Summerfield 0

Pittsburg 8 – Sulphur Springs 3

No. 7 Rockwall 9 – Tyler Legacy 3

Spring Hill 6 – Kilgore 0

Sulphur Bluff 14 – Miller Grove 4

West Rusk 15 – Waskom 0

Winnsboro 3 – Mt Vernon 2