Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
Round 1 G4
Clippers (2-2) 116 – Mavericks (2-2) 111
Knicks leads 3-1 over the 76ers, Pacers are 3-1 over the Bucks, and the Timberwolves sweep the Suns.
NHL
Monday
Round 1 G4
Stars (1-2) vs. Golden Knights (2-1) at Las Vegas 8:30 pm ESPN
MLB
Rangers (15-14) 4 – Red (15-13) 3
Astros (9-19) 8 – Rockies (7-21) 2
Wyatt Langford and Adolis García homered during Texas’ four-run first inning, helping Dane Dunning and the Rangers beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Sunday. Dunning (3-2) struck out a season-high 10 in 5 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits.
NFL
Houston Texans’ wide receiver Tank Dell was shot in Sanford, Florida, shortly after midnight Sunday morning, according to the Texans. Dell was a bystander during a shooting at a private event in Sanford where authorities say a teenage gunman wounded ten people after an altercation. A Texans spokesperson said Dell isn’t seriously injured, was released from the hospital, and traveled back to Houston on Sunday.
COLLEGE
Sunday
SOFTBALL
No. 2 Oklahoma (45-4) 11 – UCF (28-21) 7
No. 4 Oklahoma State (42-8) 9 – Kansas (27-21-1) 1
No. 7 LSU (36-130 1 – No. 13 Arkansas (34-13) 0
Texas Tech (28-17) 5 – Houston (24-26) 2
Saturday
BASEBALL
No. 1 Texas A&M (38-5) 19 – No. 20 Georgia (30-12) 9
No. 20 Georgia (31-12) 5 – No. 1 Texas A&M (38-6) 4
TCU (26-15) 7 – Kansas State (25-17) 4
Kansas (24-15) 11 – Texas Tech (29-16) 2
The A&M-Commerce track and field team closed out the 2023-24 regular season over the weekend in Lubbock. With the 232nd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Levi Drake Rodriguez, a defensive lineman from A&M-Commerce. Rodriguez (Georgetown – Eastview) heard his name called in the seventh round of the NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon, becoming the first Lion drafted since 2000 and the 31st NFL/AFL draft pick in program history.
SOFTBALL
AREA
6A
Midway (25-4) vs. Rowlett (17-15-1)
Mansfield Legacy (26-7-2) vs. Royse City (22-9-1) G1 Thu 7:00 pm
Rockwall (24-7-1) vs. Lake Ridge (18-10) G1 Thu
5A
Forney (32-1-2) vs. Mt Pleasant (24-10-1) Sat
Lovejoy (20-10-1) vs. Lufkin (21-11) G1 Thu
4A
Van (31-2) vs. Farmersville (20-10) G1 Thu
Sulphur Springs (21-8-2) vs. Ford (20-8) at Sulphur Springs Fri 5:00 pm One Game
Canton (24-8) vs. Athens (20-12-2) G1 Thu
Community (29-1-1) vs. Lindale (14-13-1) G1 Thu
3A
Rains (27-5-1) vs. Boyd (26-8) G1 Thu 6:00 pm home and away
Edgewood (16-11-1) vs. S&S Consolidated (25-7) Sat
Jefferson (22-11) vs. Mt Vernon (15-8-1)
White Oak (26-5) vs. Hooks (25-5-1) G1 Thu
Whitesboro (26-6) vs. Grand Saline (23-10-1) G1 Thu
Paradise (14-12-2) vs. Gunter (22-10)
Queen City (22-3) vs. Hughes Springs (211-11-1) at Atlanta G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon Star 96.9
Mineola (19-9) vs. New Diana (20-10-1) G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm
2A Region II
Cooper (10-7) vs. Crawford (8-4) G1 Thu
Trenton (19-7) vs. Bosqueville (5-8)
Riesel (27-3-1) vs. Tom Bean (9-6) G1 Thu
2A Region III
Cross Roads (24-8-1) vs. Alba-Golden (19-5-1) G1 Thu
Overton (23-8-1) vs. Bowie (20-7) G1 Thu
McLeod (21-9) vs. Kerens (23-11) Lindale Thu 7:00 pm
Como-Pickton (31-3) vs. Frankston (18-14)
Beckville (26-5) vs. Colmesneil (18-12-2) Nacogdoches G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat
1A Region II
Avalon (3-9) vs. Dodd City (7-7-3) Sat
1A Region III
Bloomburg (2-10) advances to Regional Semi-Finals
Neches (11-2) vs. Avery (2-17) Sat
BASEBALL
Friday
Brownsboro 5 – Chapel Hill TY 1
No. 4 Celina 4 – Anna 0
Collinsville 5 – Pottsboro 2
Como-Pickton 9 – North Hopkins 3
Edgewood 3 – Rains 2
Elysian Fields 6 – Arp 2
Harleton 12 – Union Hill 2
Honey Grove 14 – Bland 0
Lindale 9 – Van 2
North Lamar 3 – Paris 0
Overton 26 – New Summerfield 0
Pittsburg 8 – Sulphur Springs 3
No. 7 Rockwall 9 – Tyler Legacy 3
Spring Hill 6 – Kilgore 0
Sulphur Bluff 14 – Miller Grove 4
West Rusk 15 – Waskom 0
Winnsboro 3 – Mt Vernon 2