Monday’s Sports

Red Raiders celebrate after a big win over Notre Dame! (Texas Tech Athletics)

NBA

Sunday

Pelicans (30-41) 117 – Hawks (35-36) 112

Magic (19-530 90 – Thunder (20-51) 85

Spurs (28-44) 110 – Warriors (47-24) 108

Monday

Pelicans at Hornets 6:00 pm

Wizards at Rockets 7:00 pm

Celtics at Thunder 7:00 pm

Timberwolves at Mavericks 7:30 pm

NHL

Sunday

Stars (34-24-3) 3 – Capitals (35-19-10) 2

COLLEGE

Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, beating Murray State 70-60 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and completing its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16. It came two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket. The small Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.

The third-seeded Texas Tech men’s basketball team moves to the Sweet 16 in the West Region after beating 11-seed Notre Dame 59-53.

RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points with a nifty layup while being fouled in overtime, and eighth-seeded North Carolina blew a 25-point second-half lead but still found a way to beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Friday

Atlanta 11 – Hooks 1

Chisum 7 – Grand Saline 0

Bullard 10 – Lindale 0

Elysian Fields 10 – Harleton 4

Gilmer 15 – Paris 0

Gunter 10 – Leonard 0

Henderson 18 – Chapel Hill TY 3

Kilgore 14 – Spring Hill 13

Lufkin 19 – Jacksonville 4

Marshall 6 – Pine Tree 0

Queen City 9 – DeKalb 5

Redwater 18 – Trinity Christian 2

BASEBALL

Friday

Arp 5 – Waskom 4

Bullard 11 – Chapel Hill TY 0

Canton 9 – Redwater 3

Como-Pickton 18 – Winona 1

Edgewood 10 – Windthorst 4

Edgewood 4 – Poolville 2

Hooks 9 – Atlanta 3

Kilgore 16 – Cumberland 3

Lufkin 13 – Huntsville 5

Mt Pleasant 2 – Hallsville 1

New Diana 11 – Ore City 0

Paul Pewitt 3 – New Boston 0

Pine Tree 4 – Marshall 0

Pittsburg 7 – North Lamar 6

Tatum 15 – Jefferson 1

Whitehouse 15 – Jacksonville 0