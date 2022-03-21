Monday’s Sports

Red Raiders celebrate after a big win over Notre Dame! (Texas Tech Athletics)
NBA
Sunday
Pelicans (30-41) 117 – Hawks (35-36) 112
Magic (19-530 90 – Thunder (20-51) 85
Spurs (28-44) 110 – Warriors (47-24) 108
Monday
Pelicans at Hornets 6:00 pm
Wizards at Rockets 7:00 pm
Celtics at Thunder 7:00 pm
Timberwolves at Mavericks 7:30 pm
NHL
Sunday
Stars (34-24-3) 3 – Capitals (35-19-10) 2
COLLEGE
Saint Peter’s broke the hearts of Kentuckians yet again, beating Murray State 70-60 on Saturday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament and completing its rise from obscurity into the Sweet 16. It came two days after tossing eight-time national champion Kentucky out of the bracket. The small Jesuit school from Jersey City, New Jersey, became the third 15 seed to advance to a regional semifinal, joining Oral Roberts last year and Florida Gulf Coast in 2013.
The third-seeded Texas Tech men’s basketball team moves to the Sweet 16 in the West Region after beating 11-seed Notre Dame 59-53.
RJ Davis scored a career-high 30 points with a nifty layup while being fouled in overtime, and eighth-seeded North Carolina blew a 25-point second-half lead but still found a way to beat defending champion Baylor 93-86 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Friday
Atlanta 11 – Hooks 1
Chisum 7 – Grand Saline 0
Bullard 10 – Lindale 0
Elysian Fields 10 – Harleton 4
Gilmer 15 – Paris 0
Gunter 10 – Leonard 0
Henderson 18 – Chapel Hill TY 3
Kilgore 14 – Spring Hill 13
Lufkin 19 – Jacksonville 4
Marshall 6 – Pine Tree 0
Queen City 9 – DeKalb 5
Redwater 18 – Trinity Christian 2
BASEBALL
Friday
Arp 5 – Waskom 4
Bullard 11 – Chapel Hill TY 0
Canton 9 – Redwater 3
Como-Pickton 18 – Winona 1
Edgewood 10 – Windthorst 4
Edgewood 4 – Poolville 2
Hooks 9 – Atlanta 3
Kilgore 16 – Cumberland 3
Lufkin 13 – Huntsville 5
Mt Pleasant 2 – Hallsville 1
New Diana 11 – Ore City 0
Paul Pewitt 3 – New Boston 0
Pine Tree 4 – Marshall 0
Pittsburg 7 – North Lamar 6
Tatum 15 – Jefferson 1
Whitehouse 15 – Jacksonville 0