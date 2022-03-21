Paris Police Report For Monday (Mar 21)

Deontre Dwyne Baldwin

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 4700-block of Eastgate Dr. at 3:55 Friday afternoon. Reportedly, during an argument, someone had choked a 37-year-old female. The suspect was not at the scene but later returned and was arrested. Police charged Deontre Dwyne Baldwin, 30, of Paris, with assault of a family or household member by impeding breathing and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.

Coty Wayne Taylor

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 400-block of Grand Ave at 5:07 Saturday afternoon. Coty Wayne Taylor, 24, of Paris, had threatened a female with a large knife. Taylor was located on the property with the knife and placed under arrest. Officers charged Taylor with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in retaliation. In addition, Taylor had possession of cocaine, and they charged him with possession of a controlled substance of more than one gram. He also had numerous outstanding warrants. Taylor was booked and awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

Jacob Wayne Wilson

While performing a security check in the 500-block of Bonham St. at 8:39 Saturday evening, officers observed Jacob Wayne Wilson, 34, of Paris, on the property. Wilson was detained and possessed a methamphetamine pipe with a usable amount of methamphetamine inside. Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. Also, He had outstanding Municipal Court warrants. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.

At 10:20 Saturday night, Paris Police met with the three juvenile victims of an aggravated assault where they reported that someone had shot their vehicle with an orbeez gun. They explained that an orbeez weapon is similar to a paintball gun. While at the Civic Center basketball courts, they said that several Hispanic males had pointed guns at them. They left the immediate area and noticed later that the Hispanic males had attempted to block them from leaving the Civic Center. The victims drove past the Hispanics, and one male started following them in a white SUV-type vehicle. The Hispanic male then shot at and broke the victim’s back window. There were no injuries in the incident, and the investigation continues.

Paris Police responded to a disturbance in the 500-block of SE 13th St. where the driver of a black Suburban was waving a gun. Officers located the vehicle in the 400-block of SE 14th St. and stopped it in the 1300-block of Clarksville for displaying expired registration. The driver, Jeremy Ryan Moore, 33, of Bogata, had possession of methamphetamine and other pills without prescriptions. After Moore was arrested and placed in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, he slid his hand out of the handcuffs and removed more narcotics from his boot, and destroyed the drugs. Officers charged Moore with possession of more than one gram of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest by removing the handcuffs, and two misdemeanor counts of possession of drugs. Moore was placed in the city jail awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail. (NOTE: No mugshot at this time.)

Paris Police responded to 232 calls for service and arrested six people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday (Mar 20).