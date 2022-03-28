Monday’s Sports

No. 15 Finally Comes To An End

NBA

Sunday

Pelicans (32-43) 116 – Lakers (31-43) 108

Mavericks (46-29) 114 – Jazz (45-30) 100

Monday

Spurs at Houston Rockets 7:00 pm

Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers 9:00 pm

NHL

Saturday

Canucks (32-26-9) 4 – Stars (36-25-3) 1

COLLEGE

Saint Peter’s is a school with just under 3,000 students, and they made the Elite Eight as a 15-seed while the three top seeds, Baylor, Arizona, and Gonzaga, were eliminated before the second weekend.

In the end, however, we are left with blue blood. Since the 2007-08 season, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova have claimed seven of the 14 national championships. So, we’re in for a powerhouse matchup in the title game no matter who wins or loses in the national semifinals on Saturday. Cinderella Saint Peter heads home.

NCAAW

Sunday

No. 1 Stanford (32-3) 59 – No. 2 Texas (29-7) 50

NCAAM

No. 1 Kansas (32-6) 76 – No. 10 Miami (26-11) 50

No. 8 North Carolina (25 –9) 69 – No. 15 Saint Peter’s (22-12) 49

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris, Texas, March 25, 2022 – North Lamar High School powerlifter Luke Elrod qualified for the state powerlifting in Abilene on March 26. The North Lamar powerlifting team competed on March 11 at Division 2, Region 3, powerlifting meet in Arp. Elrod qualified to compete at the state meet by his second-place finish at that event.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Friday

Anna 1 – Mabank 0

Bullard 7 – Pittsburg 1

Celina 7 – Athens 1

Chapel Hill TY 1 – North Lamar 0

Hallsville 3 – Whitehouse 0

Henderson 8 – Crockett 0

Longview 8 – Nacogdoches 0

Mt Pleasant 2 – Jacksonville 0

Palestine 3 – Sabine 1

Paris 4 – Lindale 1

Pleasant Grove 10 – Van 0

Pine Tree 4 – Lufkin 2

Pittsburg 7 – Bullard 0, Bullard 6 – Pittsburg 1

Spring Hill 2 – Hudson 0

Monda and Tuesday

4A

Anna vs. Carter

Bullard vs. Kilgore

Caddo Mills vs. Williams Prep 6:00 pm

Chapel Hill TY vs. Palestine 5:30 pm

Paris vs. Henderson

Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill

Pine Tree vs. Highland Park 6:15 pm

5A

Highland Park vs. Pine Tree 6:15 pm

Longview vs. Midlothian 5:30 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. Red Oak

SOCCER

BOYS

Friday

Mt Pleasant 3 – Lufkin 1

Paris 1 – Lindale 0

Whitehouse 4 – Sulphur Springs 0

Monay and Tuesday

4A

Athens vs. Oak Cliff

Celina vs. North Dallas

Palestine vs. Bullard 7:30 pm

Kilgore vs. Cumberland 7:00 pm

Paris vs. Diboll

Chapel Hill TY vs. Center

5A

Whitehouse vs. Forney

Mt Pleasant vs. Midlothian

Longview vs. Red Oak

Highland Park vs. Jacksonville

SOFTBALL

Friday

Bells 7 – Bonham 0

Canton 10 – Wills Point 0

Chisum 14 – Lone Oak 3

Dodd City 14 0 Trenton 8

Gilmer 4 – North Lamar 1

Grand Saline 13 – Commerce 0

Hallsville 18 – Marshall 4

Harleton 11 – Waskom 2

Hawkins 10 – Overton 0

Highland Park 16 – Greenville 1

Hooks 7 – Paul Pewitt 3

Hughes Springs 13 – Gladewater 1

Lindale 20 – Spring Hill 6

Longview 7 – Texas High 0

Mt Vernon 17 – Mineola 1

Paris 13 – Liberty-Eylau 10

Pleasant Grove 15 – Pittsburg 5

Pottsboro 5 – Whitewright 2

Prairiland 3 – Mt Pleasant 1

Queen City 17 – New Boston 0

Sabine 14 – New Diana 4

Sulphur Springs 4 – Pine Tree 0

West Rusk 15 – Jefferson 0

White Oak 4 – Ore City 0

Winnsboro 5 – Chapel Hill MP 4

BASEBALL

Friday

Canton 10 – Wills Point 0

Dodd City 13 – Cooper 1

Grand Saline 2 – Edgewood 1

Hallsville 6 – Marshall 0

Harleton 11 – Waskom 1

Harmony 10 – Daingerfield 0

Hawkins 13 – North Summerfield 0

Honey Grove 26 – Campbell 0

Hughes Springs 8 – Gladewater 3

Mt Vernon 7 – Mineola 5

New Boston 5 – Queen City 0

Paul Pewitt 5 – Hooks 4

Pine Tree 3 – Sulphur Springs 1

Pleasant Grove 15 – Gilmer 3

Prairiland 18 – Lone Oak 3

Quitman 9 – Winona 4

Rains 10 – Chisum 2

Sabine 3 – New Diana 1

Spring Hill 8 – Lindale 2

Texas High 4 – Longview 2

West Rusk 14 – Jefferson 3

White Oak 17 – Ore City 2