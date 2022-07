The Texas Department of State Health Services has identified multiple cases of monkeypox spreading within the state. There has been a total of 12 monkeypox cases identified in Texas residents. Three patients said they did not travel out of Texas before catching monkeypox. Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes. Monkeypox primarily spreads via contact with infectious sores, scabs, bodily fluids, or during intimate contact.