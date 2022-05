The rollback of Roe vs. Wade would ban abortions in Texas, meaning there would be more mothers carrying a child to term. As a result, the state’s adoption agencies are gearing up to handle more placements. Texas Republicans have already started to speak of investing in adoption services, calling it a “moral responsibility.” That will likely mean an increase in Medicaid coverage for low-income new mothers.

