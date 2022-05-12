Mid America Pet Food Header
Disturbance At Daingerfield-Lone Star High School

Daingerfield – Lone Star ISD Facebook Page

This (Wednesday) afternoon, there was an incident at the high school where two male individuals got into an altercation. One of the individuals is in police custody. The safety of the rest of our student body was never threatened, and none of our other students were ever in any danger. As of today, the student in custody is no longer enrolled in this district. We know this has spread on social media, and the perception of this school is suffering as a result. A lockdown was not necessary because the student was out of the building and no longer a threat seconds after the incident occurred. Please understand the safety of our students is our number one priority. Our administration will continue to work to make sure that things like this do not happen again.

