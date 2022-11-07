Morris County Judge Gives Guidelines For Donations To Storm Victims

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder has issued guidelines for those who would like to help their friends and neighbors affected by Friday night’s severe storms and tornadoes. Officials are asking those wishing to donate to seek out the local volunteer fire departments in the areas affected the most: Cason, Rocky Branch, Omaha and Naples. Donations can also be left with the departments in surrounding areas such as Daingerfield, Jenkins, or Lone Star.

Below is a list of the chiefs, phone numbers, and mailing addresses for those locations.

CASON VFD

Jerry Ragsdale, Chief

(903)767-8990

PO Box 221

Cason, TX 75636

ROCKY BRANCH FVD

Kevin Knight, Chief

(903) 573- 2370

4852 U.S. Hwy 259 N

Daingerfield, TX 75638

OMAHA

Bud McCollum, Chief

(903) 884-2302

PO Box 906

Omaha, TX 75571

NAPLES

Tony Cobb, Chief

(903)573-2209

PO Box 340

Naples, TX 75568

DAINGERFIELD VFD

Jimmy Cornelius, Chief

(903)918-0090

108 Coffey St.

Daingerfield, Tx 75638

JENKINS VFD

Cody Jackson, Chief

(903)656-2956

1011 FM 997

Daingerfield, TX 75638

LONE STAR VFD

Roger Dudley, Chief

(903) 656-2321 – City Hall

PO Box 0218

Lone Star, TX 75668