Morris County Judge Gives Guidelines For Donations To Storm Victims

Morris County Judge Doug Reeder has issued guidelines for those who would like to help their friends and neighbors affected by Friday night’s severe storms and tornadoes. Officials are asking those wishing to donate to seek out the local volunteer fire departments in the areas affected the most: Cason, Rocky Branch, Omaha and Naples. Donations can also be left with the departments in surrounding areas such as Daingerfield, Jenkins, or Lone Star.
Below is a list of the chiefs, phone numbers, and mailing addresses for those locations.
CASON VFD
Jerry Ragsdale, Chief
(903)767-8990
PO Box 221
Cason, TX 75636
ROCKY BRANCH FVD
Kevin Knight, Chief
(903) 573- 2370
4852 U.S. Hwy 259 N
Daingerfield, TX 75638
OMAHA
Bud McCollum, Chief
(903) 884-2302
PO Box 906
Omaha, TX 75571
NAPLES
Tony Cobb, Chief
(903)573-2209
PO Box 340
Naples, TX 75568
DAINGERFIELD VFD
Jimmy Cornelius, Chief
(903)918-0090
108 Coffey St.
Daingerfield, Tx 75638
JENKINS VFD
Cody Jackson, Chief
(903)656-2956
1011 FM 997
Daingerfield, TX 75638
LONE STAR VFD
Roger Dudley, Chief
(903) 656-2321 – City Hall
PO Box 0218
Lone Star, TX 75668