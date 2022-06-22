Mosquitos In Greenville Test Positive For West Nile

GREENVILLE- Trapped mosquitos in the area of Arnold Park tested positive for West Nile Virus. Trucks will begin spraying from approximately 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm Wednesday, June 22, Thursday, June 23, and Friday, June 24, weather permitting. The spraying will take about three to four hours. They recommend that citizens stay indoors during this time.

To avoid mosquito bites, apply insect repellent on exposed skin and clothing when you go outdoors. Use an EPA-registered insect repellent such as those containing DEET. Permethrin sprayed on clothing protects after several washes. Products with a higher percentage of DEET as an active ingredient generally give more extended protection.

For more preventative measures, visit https://www.ci.greenville.tx.us/720/Mosquito-Prevention.

Don’t spray repellent on the skin under clothing. Also, don’t use permethrin on the skin. For details on when and how to apply repellent, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/index.html.

Maps show the area the city is spraying.