Most Office Workers Prefer To Eat At Their Desks

According to a new study, office workers prefer to eat lunch at their desks. The study looked at 2,000 workers resulted in finding that less than half of them leave their desk to eat. The reasons were found to be that there wasn’t enough time to eat elsewhere and that there’s too much work to be done. Researchers also discovered that 68% of office employees snack two times per day and that 44% keep a “snack drawer” inside their desk. Kimberly Murphy, the Director of New Ventures and Innovation at Eggland’s Best, explains, “As the workplace shifts, so does the traditional lunch hour. With the average lunch ‘hour’ now likely to be 30 minutes or less, workers are now snacking at least twice a day, not surprisingly between breakfast and lunch, and then when hunger strikes again between 2 and 3 PM.” The top five reasons people snack at work were found to be:

Hungry between meals Satisfy a craving Need an energy boost Bored De-stress/relax