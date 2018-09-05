Prairiland Ranked 8th Plus Dallas Cowboys News In Today’s Sports

Photo by Bill Higgins

Bill Higgins PhotosIn High School football this Friday, the Mt Pleasant Tigers looks to stay unbeaten at home as they host North Lamar. That game will be broadcast on KLAKE 977. Pine Tree will visit Pittsburg and will be the Game of the Week on STAR 969. It’s Homecoming at Sulphur Springs as they host Terrell on STAR 959. Gilmer will host Van, Hughes Springs will travel to ARP, Mt Vernon will host Farmersville for Homecoming, Paul Pewitt will be at home against Hooks, Rivercrest heads to Cooper and Saturday night, Daingerfield will host Tatum at 7:00 pm and that game will be broadcast on STAR 969.

The Texas Girls Coaches Association released its latest volleyball rankings on Tuesday. The Prairiland Lady Patriots have moved up to the number eight spot in the state in 3A while the North Lamar Pantherettes are 20th in 4A.

On the court last night, Prairiland took care of Cumby in three sets. Chisum swept Quinlan Ford while Paris fell to Sherman in five sets.

Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball players Shelley Chapron, Savannah Rutledge and Rylie Fuentes have swept the Lone Star Conference Players of the Week awards. Chapron, a junior from Houston, was named Offensive Player of the Week. Rutledge, a junior from The Woodlands, was named Defensive Player of the Week. Fuentes, a junior from Robinson, repeated as Setter of the Week.

In Arlington last night the Rangers took care of the Angels 4-2. The rubber game of the series will be tonight on 1490AM and 96.3FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

The Dallas Cowboys will keep defensive tackle Datone Jones on the 53-man roster for now as he works back from a sprained knee, but they have added defensive tackle Aziz Shittu to the practice squad. To make room for Shittu, defensive end Charles Tapper was released. The Cowboys had hoped to re-sign Brian Price after he cleared waivers and move Jones to injured reserve, but he was claimed by the Oakland Raiders. Dallas travels to Carolina Sunday afternoon at 3:25

No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Virginia Tech made the biggest jumps in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, while No. 4 Ohio State leapfrogged No. 5 Wisconsin after a week in which most of the top teams were unchallenged. Ohio State is just four points ahead of the Badgers and only nine points ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma. LSU, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason, moved up 14 spots after beating Miami 33-17 in one of four games that matched ranked teams. The Hurricanes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22. Virginia Tech won 24-3 at Florida State and moved up eight spots

Tiger Woods was one of three golfers named as at-large picks to the U.S. Ryder Cup team by captain Jim Furyk on Tuesday and later this month will make his eighth appearance in the event but first since 2012. Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau also received at-large picks Tuesday and will join qualifiers Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, and Webb Simpson.

The 2018 Ryder Cup will be played at Le Golf National, outside Paris, on Sept. 28-30.