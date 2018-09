The name of the Fort Worth murder victim whose body was dumped in Sulphur Springs Sunday has not been released but investigators say she was a 34-year-old woman. Officers charged 54-year-old Lucious Newhouse, III, with her murder, He is being held on $1-million bond. The case is being investigated by a Texas Ranger, Fort Worth Police, as well as Sulphur Springs Police and Hopkins County Detectives.