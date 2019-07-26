Most Wanted Fugitive May Be In Hunt County

Photo Courtesy Hunt County Crimestoppers

Federal agents were attempting to serve a warrant on Kevin Lyndel Massey of Quinlan at a residence in Lone Oak but were unable to locate him. He had recently served a sentence for multiple counts of felon in possession of a firearm by a felon and was on federal probation. He’s considered armed and extremely dangerous and has reportedly threatened to kill anyone who tries to arrest him. Hunt County Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000. Call 903-457-2929 with any information. You may remain anonymous.