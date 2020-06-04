MPHS Senior Finalist For TASSP Award

MPHS senior named finalist for TASSP award

Contact: Kelly Cowan

The Texas Association of Secondary Principals (TASSP) recently announced its Teens Serving Texas Team. It was an honor for Mount Pleasant High School to have a student chosen among the finalists, placing her in the top 30 applicants from across the state.

Caroline Rose, a senior at Mount Pleasant High School, has been named a finalist by TASSP for the Teens Serving Texas Award. They designed this prestigious award to recognize Texas high school seniors who have demonstrated excellence in community service, leadership, and personal accomplishments.

To be considered for this award, their high school principal must nominate the student. Applicants were selected based on their overall grade point average, the pursuit of advanced diploma, and evidence of exceptional service to the community. Each student nominee completed an application that included reference letters, a personal goals essay, and documentation of their contribution to the community. From this state-wide group of outstanding leaders, TASSP named 30 finalists and chose only five to receive the Teens Serving Texas Award.

As a Teens Serving Texas finalist, they recognized Rose with a plaque and a commemorative patch. She will attend Texas A&M University in the fall as part of the International Studies Honors Program. She is the daughter of Kevin and Tracie Rose.