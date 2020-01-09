MPISD – News

Photo:

1st row L to R: Neida Perez, Aachal Amin, Parker McGee, Nia Jackson, Madison Carpenter

2nd row L to R: Isai Baltazar, Jordi Bello, Ezequiel Castaneda, Manoa Bagsic, Pablo Mata

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Students Named to High School All-Region Band

Ten members of the Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band were named to the High School All-Region Band after auditions at North Lamar High School on Friday, December 13. Two have qualified for Area auditions.

Those named to the High School All-Region Band include Aachal Amin, Manoa Bagsic (area qualifier), Isai Baltazar, Jordi Bello, Madison Carpenter (area qualifier), Ezequiel Castenada, Nia Jackson, Pablo Mata, Parker McGee, and Neida Perez.

Bagsic and Carpenter will attend Area auditions on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Berkner High School in Richardson.

“I’m extremely proud of these students,” said MPHS Head Band Director and Director of Fine Arts, Dr. Theodus Luckett III. “They have worked very hard! This would not be possible without the support of our administration, parents, and community!”

From left to right:

First Row: Alejandro Nava, Ezequiel Castaneda, Viridiana Portillo, Juanita Gutierrez, Karli Hill, Madison Thompson

Second Row: Hannah Bowles, Marcela Mata, David Macareno, Sebastian Campos, Daniel Garcia, Luis Garcia

Not pictured: Manoa Bagsic and Luke Muskrat

MPHS Students Named to Freshman All-Region Band

Fourteen members of the Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band were named to the Freshman All-Region Band after auditions at MPHS on Monday, December 9. To audition, students had to prepare two short technical pieces.

Those named to the Freshman All-Region Band include Manoa Bagsic, Sebastian Campos, Madison Carpenter, Ezequiel Castenada, Daniel Garcia, Luis Garcia, Juanita Gutierrez, Karli Hill, David Macareno, Marcela Mata, Luke Muskrat (8th grader made the 9th-grade band), Alejandro Nava, Viridiana Portillo, and Madison Thompson.

Five students, including Bagsic, Bowles, Carpenter, Hill, and Muskrat, earned 1st chair for their respective instruments.

“I’m extremely proud of each student that auditioned,” said MPHS Head Band Director and Director of Fine Arts, Dr. Theodus Luckett III. “Their hard work and dedication to excellence continue to set them apart from all others. I’m truly honored to assist them on their musical journey.”

Mt. Pleasant Junior High School

3rd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

8th grade

Ritchie Alcibar, Hannah Anderson, Kaylon Belk, Ella Cross, Brianne Davis, Clinton Debord, Sam Delgadillo, Kennady Ebarb, Juan Flores Arredondo, Estefani Garcia, Ana Garrett, Briana Gonzales, Cesar Gonzalez, Sophie Greco, Angelina Hernandez, Essence Hurndon, Jillian Jetton, Cheyenne King, Jenna Mars, Nathaniel Martinez, Cesar Martinez Rosales, Amariya Miller, Samantha Morales Perez, Annie Munoz, Luke Muskrat, Mckinsee Oviedo, Daniela Perez, Cecilia Phan, Charis Ramirez, Said Ramirez, Landon Reed, Kiara Rundles, Leo Sambueso, Allie Sloan, Makayla Spigner, Diana Vargas, Harrison Wall, Jordan West, John Zelaya

7th grade

Elise Alcibar, Jorge Almazan, Jr., Katherine Ball, Melanie Barraza, Sarah Baxter, Jeffrey Bond, Samuel Chappell, Selena Clark, Evan Cota, Marion Dunn, Anna Fuentes, Donavyn Gafford, Nikolas Garrett, Gabriella Garza, Jose Gonzalez, Addison Heeren, Hayden Hester, Heissel Jaimes, William Johnson, Kinley Lowry, Tanner Marshall, Kevin Mendoza, Eunice Mendoza Garcia, Jesus Moreno, Andrew Murray, McKaylie Nixon, Ayden Osterdock, Yahaira Pina, Kimberly Ramirez, Carlos Reyes, Francisco Rodriguez, Jr., Alexander Sandate, Jayani Shannon, Christopher Sorto, Katelyn Tejeda, Hayden Tennison, Luke Thurman, Diego Ugalde, Jadyn Urbina, Daniel Villarruel

Mt. Pleasant High School

3rd Six Weeks

All “A” Honor Roll

9th Grade

Wendy Alarcon, Reese Ball, Malazia Batiste, VanessaJane Bayna, Ava Bliss, Clayton Brison, Natalie Crockett, Norma Delgado, Zachery Dixon, Pilar Gonzalez, Juanita Gutierrez, Perla Guzman, Ethan Harbour, Camdon Johnson, Charity Jones, Alannah Martinez, Samantha McClenan, Gillermo Montoay, Alejandro Nava, Param Poudel, Melissa Vasquez, Amy Vazquez, Lili Wu

10th Grade

Odalys Adame, Aachal Amin, Nevaeh Bardwell, Lainy Blackstone, Samuel Brown, Henry Chappell III, Parker Colley, Connelly Cowan, Ruby Ferretiz, Mary Kait Heeren, Taylor Hubbs, Hydaet Izquierdo, Jennifer Lopez, Katherine Ochoa, Neida Perez, Abril Ramirez, Jasmin Ramirez, Noemi Rios, Monserrat Rivero Sanchez, Rachel Rodriguez, Guillermo Sanchez-Medina, Johnathan Sandate, Amiah Thornton, Micah Tucker, Alexander Van Rijn, Kurion Walker

11th Grade

Lesly Atrisco Hernandez, Alica Bello, Brock Cooper, Javier De La Cruz Morales, Isabella Greco, Bre Asia Hargrave, Kylie Hedge, Naydelin Martinez, Ericka Morales, Reid Pinckard, Alejandra Ramirez, Jasper Reynolds, Meagan Rogers, Nicholas Segovia, Ryan Sharp, Taryn Thurman, Jessica Villegas

12th Grade

Bladimir Alvarado, Aaliyah Avellaneda, Jacinto Barboza, Jacqueline Bello, Hailey Benyshek, Connor Brison, Erick Cabrera, Shelby Courreges, Ryan Daugherty, Jesenia De La Cruz, Jenifer Deciga, Deyanira Delgado, Anna Elliott, Martin Ferretiz, Jr., Joseph Gongora, Dorali Hernandez, Colby Hunnicutt, Jacqueline Juarez, Abigail Mason, Danielle Merriman, Felicity Miller, Baley O’Neal, Savanna Palacios, Samuel Pearson, Israel Perez, Jose Pina, Andrea Ramirez, Marisol Ramirez, Alan Rodriguez, John Rodriguez Hernandez, McKenzi Rolf, Caroline Rose, Azucena Salinas, Allyson Swafford, Brooke Vaughn, Emily Walden, Grace Whitten

P.E.Wallace Middle School

Third Six weeks “A” Honor Roll

Fifth Grade: Antoine Albin III, Adriel Bagsic, Dalia Balderas, Zacharii Banda, Stephanie Barrientos, Erick Bernardi, Sophia Clubb, Zoei Craig, Drew Cross, Taylor Ellis, Michelle Escobar, Maritza Estrada, Cohen Gillean, Ana Gonzalez, Monserrat Gonzalez, Alexia Hawkins, Angeli Hernandez, Isaac Hernandez, Kenlee Jaggers, Caydon Johnson, Conley Johnson, Elizabeth Liera, Jayden Loewen, Angela Lopez, Jacob Luna Aileen Martinez, Joselyn Martinez Botello, Melany Morales, Sergio Moreno, Brayden Odom, Gisel Ramirez, Jazziel Resendiz Resendiz, Cooper Rider, Eli Robertson, Christian Rojas, Mary Beth Snyder, Christerpher Toon II, Keith Anthony Ulayet, Edgar Vasquez, Ty’ree Williams.

Bello, Sebastian Cano, Valerie Cassio, Julian Chancellor, Jahayra Chavez, Judson Colley, Valerie Colocho, Carter Cook, Aaliyah Delarosa, Yarexi Delcarmen , Pamela Dominguez, Manuel Dorantes, Ava Fite, Juan Gallegos, Audrey Garrett, Jamie Garrett, Alessandro Greco, Alegandro Guerrero, Joseline Hernandez, Mariana Hernandez, Marisol Hipolito, Skyler Hopkins, Celeste Landin, Marely Lopez, Kaitlyn Manns, James Means, Carter Moody, Claire Muskrat, Jaqueline Pena, Esmeralda Perez, Oscar Plata Vargas, Alayza Police, Laura Ramirez, Alondra Ruiz Lara, Matthew St John, Kortland Stovall, Wendy Valdez, Nathan Zavala.