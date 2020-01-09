TxDOT Meetings Scheduled On Hwy 82

Texas Department of Transportation officials Thursday announced that two public meetings to discuss plans and gather public input on the US 82 East project in Lamar, Red River, and Bowie Counties are in January and February.

The first meeting is from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday (Jan 23) at the Glen Townes Memorial Fine Arts Center and Gymnasium, 601 1st Street NW in Detroit. The second meeting is from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday (Feb 13) at the Avery ISD Cafeteria, 150 San Antonio Drive in Avery.

The meetings will present proposed improvements to US 82 from West Division Street in Blossom, Texas, to State Highway 37 in Clarksville, Texas, and from Business US 82-J in Clarksville to CR 3310 in Bowie County. Maps of the project areas and information on proposed improvements will be available for review and comment. Comments must be received on or before Feb. 28, 2020, to be in the official meeting record.

The purpose of these planned improvements is to improve safety, mobility, and regional connectivity; manage congestion and address/correct roadway deficiencies, officials said. The Blossom-to-Clarksville portion of this project will affect 22 miles of US 82, while the Clarksville-to-Bowie County portion will affect 17 miles of US 82.

Planned improvements include widening US 82 to a four-lane divided roadway in rural areas, and a five-lane section in urban and suburban areas. Ramps, bridges, interchanges. The Northeast Texas Trail construction occurs as necessary. Roadway changes and improvements will be constructed in phases as the project progresses, TxDOT officials said.

TxDOT will make every reasonable effort to accommodate the needs of those who attend, including interpreters and disability assistance. Advance notice is requested so that necessary arrangements can be made. Those with special needs should contact TxDOT at least five working days before the meeting they plan to attend.

For questions about the project and accommodation requests, call the TxDOT Paris Area Office at (903) 784-1357. Notice of these meetings is also posted online at https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings.html

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov<mailto:Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov> or (903) 737-9213.