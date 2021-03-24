MPISD – News

Varsity: The MPHS Varsity Winter Guard

Mount Pleasant ISD Winter Guards attend competitions

The Mount Pleasant ISD Winter Guard teams, competed at the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCA) competition at Alvarado Junior High on March 6. The competition featured 28 teams from across the state of Texas.

The Varsity Winter Guard placed second out of nine in their division with a score of 73.360, just .82 behind the first-place team. The Varsity Show is titled “Bizarre Love Triangle.” The JV Winter Guard placed second in their division out of seven entries, scoring ahead of several varsity teams. The JV show is titled “Toxic.” The Mount Pleasant Junior High Guard placed first in their division, a full seven points ahead of the second-place team with their show, “Lean on Me.”

Cristian Gomez directs the MPHS Varsity and JV teams. Presley McClendon runs the Junior High team.

Left to Right: Taylor Hubbs and Connelly Cowan

MPHS juniors earn Academic All-American awards

Mount Pleasant High School juniors Connelly Cowan and Taylor Hubbs have earned the National Speech and Debate Association’s Academic All-American award. Of the more than 141,000 student members of the Association, fewer than 1,000 students earn the Academic All-American Award every year. To date, only ten team members from MPHS have ever achieved this prestigious honor.

The Academic All-American award recognizes students who have completed at least five semesters of high school. They had to earn the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Speech and Debate Association Honor Society, a total of 750 or more merit points, have at least a 3.7 GPA and have demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.

Cowan, Collin and Kelly Cowan’s daughter, is a five-year member of Mount Pleasant Speech and Debate and serves as the Team Captain. She competes in Cross-Examination Debate, Congressional Debate, and Extemporaneous Speaking. She is a five-time UIL state medalist, a three-time qualifier for the Texas Forensics Association State tournament, a 2021 NIETOC qualifier, a three-time National Qualifier, and a 2021 qualifier to the Extemp Tournament of Champions.

Hubbs, Brandon Hubbs, and Angelia Morris’s daughter is a three-year member of Mount Pleasant Speech and Debate and competes in Cross-Examination Debate, Lincoln Douglas Debate, and Extemporaneous Speaking. She is a two-time qualifier for the Texas Forensic State tournament and a two-time National Qualifier.

Enrique Martinez is Mount Plesant High School’s Speech and Debate coach.