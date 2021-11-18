MPISD – News

MPHS FFA Public Relations team (L to R): Jacob Townson, Raegan Houchin, Genevieve Rubio, and Lincoln Ellis

MPHS Agricultural Issues team (L to R): Angel Nava, Brazos Brown, Ethan Easley, and Karson Brown

MPHS senior and FFA Area 6 President Sam Brown

MPHS FFA members compete at the area contest

The Mount Pleasant High School FFA Public Relations and Agricultural Issues teams competed at the Area 6 FFA Leadership Development Event (LDE) competition at Texas State Technical College in Marshall on Wednesday, November 17.

Fifty-five schools across the Northeast Texas region competed in fifteen LDE events showcasing speaking and leadership skills. The Public Relations and Agricultural Issues teams previously advanced from the district contest held at Northeast Texas Community College on November 5.

Public Relations team members Jacob Townson, Raegan Houchin, Genevieve Rubio, and Lincoln Ellis placed 12th in the area out of the 36 teams registered. The Public Relations contest requires teams to create and perform a script that promotes the FFA to an assigned audience. This year’s audience was a service organization. Susie Hearron advises the Public Relations team.

Agricultural Issues team members Angel Nava, Brazos Brown, Ethan Easley, and Karson Brown placed 10th in the area out of the 20 teams registered. The Agricultural Issues contest requires teams to create and perform a script over a topic affecting agriculture, presenting their selected issue’s pros and cons. This year’s agricultural topic and presentation were over eminent domain. Leigh Ann Freeman advises the Agricultural Issues team.

Area 6 FFA President and MPHS senior Sam Brown assisted judges and contest officials and announced contest results to the contestants as the judges submitted them.

MPHS FFA will focus on significant livestock shows and FFA Career Development Events (CDEs), including competitive livestock judging and poultry evaluation teams.