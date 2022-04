(L to R) Assistant Drum Major Manoa Bagsic, Head Drum Major Sebastian Campos, Assistant Drum Major Shpat Zeqaj

Goin’ Gold Band holds Drum Major auditions

The Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band held Drum Major auditions on Saturday, April 23. Leading the band during the 2022-2023 school year are Head Drum Major Sebastian Campos with Assistant Drum Majors Manoa Bagsic and Shpat Zeqaj.