MPISD – News

The newly renovated MPHS courtyard

The freshly renovated MPHS Commons Area

Mount Pleasant High School sophomore, Amir Martinez, gives guests a campus tour.

Newly renovated Mount Pleasant High School holds Open House.

Mount Pleasant High School held an Open House event on Sunday, August 7, for the community to tour the newly renovated MPHS campus. The Mount Pleasant community passed a $55 million bond in 2019, and construction began soon after.

Most areas of the campus are complete, with a few places still receiving finishing touches before the first day of school. The MPHS auditorium is the final project, with completion set for the spring of 2023.

Team members from BWA Architects and Buford-Thompson Company (BTC) were on hand for the presentation, along with members of the MPISD Board of Trustees, members of the bond committee, and the MPISD Administration. Sammy Martin, President and Owner of BTC, presented MPISD Superintendent Judd Marshall with a commemorative token of appreciation. Members of the MPHS Student Council and National Honor Society served as tour guides for the guests, with the first day of school in MPISD being Wednesday, August 17.

MPISD to continue serving free breakfast and lunch to all students in 2022-2023

Mount Pleasant ISD announced today it will continue its policy to operate the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2022-2023 school year.

Schools qualifying to operate CEP serve breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals. This new approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.

For additional information, please get in touch with the following person:

Mt Pleasant ISD

Attention: Laura Stewart

Mt Pleasant ISD Food Services

P.O. 1117

Mount Pleasant, TX 75456 Phone 903-575-2000

lstewart@mpisd.net