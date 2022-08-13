NTCC – News

NTCC Athletics Moves to Digital Tickets

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is moving to digital tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 sports seasons. To help our fan experience, Eagle Athletics is now working with Hometown Tickets to provide online ticket sales.

Patrons can download the Hometown Tickets App to their mobile device, scan a QR Code at the gate, or visit our athletics website to purchase tickets at www.ntcceagles.com.

Current NTCC Students and Staff can download their free season pass from the app by entering their student ID or Employee ID number.