MPISD – News

MPISD welcomed new teachers on all eight campuses in the district. Some are new to teaching, while others have taught previously but are new to MPISD. They spent 2 ½ days in a new teacher inservice geared toward receiving them into their new school district. They finished their inservice weeks at the annual New Teacher Breakfast hosted by the Mount Pleasant Titus County Chamber of Commerce.

Child Development Center L to R: Serena Immel, Krista Owens, Nancy Ibarra, and CDC Principal Jamie Cook.

E.C. Brice Elementary L to R: Maria Trejo, Kendel Thompson, Rachel Taylor, Jessica Soc, McKenzie Harvey, Amber Ring, and Brice Principal Amanda Jones

Frances Corprew Elementary L to R: Corprew Principal Karen Williams, Fredi Rivera, Dedra Crowder, Brandy Clark, Nakeisha Gardner, and Gabriela Perez.

Vivian Fowler Elementary L to R: Lourdes Patricia Garcia, Eunise Obregon, Allyson Ingram, Luis Jaralillo Cervantes, and Fowler Principal Jonathan Cardenas

Annie Sims Elementary L to R: Sims Principal Jeannie Pat Jaggers, Lexi Litke, Rosie Gonzalez, Leslie Munoz, Loren Buchanan, and Miran Scally.

P. E. Wallace Middle School L to R: James Moore, Elizabeth Stone, Hunter Leach, Joey Saurette, Tina Smith, Lindsey Jennings, Daisy Banda, and Wallace Principal Nathan Rider

Mount Pleasant Junior High L to R: Cynthia Reed, Regina Baird, Brenda Padin, Crystal Jackson, Terri Marchan, and Mary Williams (not pictured Genesis Alvarez, Travis Buchanan, Ira Franklin, and Luke Craddock).

Mount Pleasant High School

Back Row: Brandon Colbert, MPHS Principal Craig Bailey, Donald Butler, Kristy Ciuba, Joel Whitaker, Steven Rader, Kimberly Cox, & Sarah Carrell

Front Row: James Nelson, Cortney McCollum, Taylor Bartlett, Jazmin Garcia, Lauren Burns, Jennifer Mora, & Krissa Woods

(not pictured Fernando Aguilar, Malik Babaa, Jeffery Litke, Jose Morales, Zac Rolf, & Jason Sims)