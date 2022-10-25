MPISD – News

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FFA members compete at the Leadership Development Event

The Mount Pleasant High School FFA teams competed at the Longview FFA Leadership Development Event (LDE) invitational competition Tuesday, October 18. Students are practicing for the upcoming district and area competitions in November.

Notably, MPHS FFA members placed 5th in Senior Skills, 6th in Public Relations, 8th in Ag Advocacy, and 9th, 10th, and 16th in Spanish Creed. Team members also competed in Job Interviews, Radio Broadcasting, Senior Creed, Greenhand Creed, Greenhand Quiz, and Senior Quiz.

“This was a great practice contest to prepare for District and Area competitions,” said FFA advisor Susie Hearron. “We had 23 students that competed with many that had never competed before.”

Hearron, Meagan Raine, Spencer Clark, and Steven Rader are the coaches for the MPHS FFA LDE teams.

(L to R) Wendy Carrillo, Nayeli Dominguez, and Cynthia Ramirez competed in Spanish Creed

Karson Brown competed in Senior Creed Speaking

The Public Relations team (L to R) Lincoln Ellis, Raegan Houchin, Genevieve Rubio, and Braiden Merryman

The Greenhand Quiz Team (L to R) Ashley O’Brien, Emily Ventura, Pamela Dominguez, and Eufemia Guerrero

Cheyenne King, Lakyn Fortenberry, and Arenia Tigert competed in Ag Advocacy

Mount Pleasant High School Health Science students begin clinical rotations .

Students in the Mount Pleasant High School Health Science program began clinical rotations last week at Titus Regional Medical Center and various healthcare settings around the community. Third and fourth-year health science students spend two days per week at field sites, getting hands-on training in everything from emergency medicine to pharmaceuticals to dentistry. Students can earn multiple medical certifications before graduating from high school.

Industry experts teach Health Science courses at MPHS with multiple degrees and certifications. Beginner students in Principles of Health Science can earn certificates in CPR, Stop the Bleed, and First Aid, taught by Sarah Carrell, LVN. Advanced Practicum in Health Science I students trained to be Electrocardiogram Technicians (CET) by Cortney McCallum RN. Seniors in Practicum in Health Science II are either entered into Phlebotomy (CPT) and Patient Care Technology (PCT) by Kristi Houchin RN-BSN or Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) by Amanda Hutchings MS-HSA, BS, CMA (AAMA).

The MPHS Health Science program is a 4-year program beginning with Principles of Health Science, providing an overview of the therapeutic, diagnostic, health informatics, support services, and biotechnology research and development systems of the health care industry. Second-year students spend a year in Medical Terminology, learning medical vocabulary appropriate to medical procedures, human anatomy and physiology, and pathophysiology. Skills attained include hand washing, vital signs, and American Heart Association CPR certification. In addition to Practicum I and II, third and fourth-year students can take Anatomy and Physiology as a fourth science credit and Dual Credit courses in Medical Terminology and Medical Law and Ethics.

For more information on the MPHS Health Science program, contact Career and Technology Director Karl Whitehurst at 903-575-2020.

Practicum II students pose in front of the TRMC Ambulance in the bay after completing the tour.

TRMC Paramedics Terra Eagan and Veronique Phifer explain how the new LUCAS 3 works for Level 2 Practicum students. LUCAS 3 provides proficient compressions to the patient so that the paramedics can focus on other skills during transport.

Elizabeth Alexander gives a tour of TRMC before the students start their first day.

TRMC Cath Lab employees Adam Larson and Michael Seanz explain the process of completing patient care.

Mount Pleasant High School holds a college fair .

Mount Pleasant High School held its annual College and Career fair on Thursday evening, October 20, in the Practice Gym on the MPHS campus. Represented were over forty colleges, military branches, and collegiate programs. Over 200 students and their parents could pick up information and ask questions about everything from admission requirements to financial aid, housing, and more.

Those in attendance included Dallas Baptist University, East Texas Baptist University, Full Sail University, Henderson State University, Houston Baptist University, Kilgore College, Lamar University, LeTourneau University, Lincoln Technical Institute, Louisiana Tech University, McMurry University, Midwestern State University, Northeast Health Science, Northeast Honors, Northeast Texas Community College, Northwestern State University, Oklahoma Baptist University, Oklahoma Christian University, Ouachita Baptist University, Paris Junior College, Penn State, Sam Houston State University, Southern Arkansas University, Southwestern Assemblies of God University, Stephen F. Austin State University, Tarleton State University, Texas A& M University, Texas A& M University Corps of Cadets, Texas A& M University- Texarkana, Texas A&M University – Commerce, Texas State University, Texas Tech University, Texas Wesleyan University, Texas Woman’s University, The United States Army, The University of Louisiana Monroe, The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, The University of North Texas, The University of Texas at Arlington, The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Texas at Dallas, The University of Texas at Tyler, The University of Wyoming, Tyler Junior College, and Wiley College.

Senior Madison Carpenter speaks to a representative from Texas A&M University.

Seniors Paris Beard and Jordyn Hargrave listen to opportunities available at Louisiana Tech University.

Senior Brannon Aguero speaks to the rep from Wiley College.

Senior Garrett McQueen listens to what the Army has to offer.

Sophomore Rachel Albin hears about admission requirements at The University of Texas at Austin

Seniors Eli Rider and Camdon Johnson look over information about Penn State

Sophomore Gopi Amin gets information about Northwestern State University