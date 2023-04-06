MPISD – News

Left – Sims 3rd grader Hatzael Antolin finds an answer in his new dictionary / Right – Caitlyn Taylor, Sims’ 3rd grader, shows off her prize money

Left – Tyler Verner hands out books at Brice Elementary / Right – Brice 3rd graders Josie Rodriguez and Nicole Escobar share new knowledge they have found

Left – Dr. Clint Davis hands out books at Corprew Elementary / Right – Corprew 3rd grader, A’zharia Craddock, demonstrates the letter T in sign language

Left – Shelton West helps give out dictionaries at Fowler Elementary / Right – Fowler 3rd grader Camilo Gomez searches for the correct answer

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant Rotarians give dictionaries to MPISD third graders .

Mount Pleasant Rotary Club members visited all four MPISD elementary campuses on Tuesday, April 4, for their annual distribution of free reference books to all the third graders in Mount Pleasant. Rotarians Jey Yancey, Tyler Verner, Juan Cruz, Jay Senn, Dr. Clint Davis, and Shelton West were all on hand to help deliver. The books contained a dictionary and information about the U.S. Presidents, the solar system, the Periodic Table, and even the alphabet shown in sign language.

After passing out the books, the Rotarians played a game with the students to help them learn to use them. Each Rotarian would pose a question they could find in the book, and the child who could answer the fastest was the winner.

Prizes ranged from $1 for more straightforward questions like “What is the definition of a geyser?” to the final, more difficult question like “Who wrote the Star Spangled Banner and what was his job?” worth $5.