MPISD – News

(L to R) Mike Reeves, Noemi Chavez, Melany Morales, Melany Morales, MPJH art teacher Blanca Meeks, MPJH Principal Audra Walker

Morales is honored at a recent Lion’s Club meeting / Morales with Lion’s Club President, Tim Ervin

Morales’ Winning Peace Poster

Contact: Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant Junior High eighth-grader wins Lion’s Club art contest

Melany Morales, an eighth-grader from Mount Pleasant Junior High, won the Mount Pleasant Lion’s Club Peace Poster contest and a $100 prize. The competition was open to students ages 11-13, and the theme for 2022-2023 was “Lead with Compassion.” Morales said she hoped to portray that we can show compassion in different ways, such as being kind, a friend, and nice, as illustrated by the people holding up signs around the outside frame. Blanca Meeks teaches MPJH art.

Delfino Hernandez and his state award winning Garlic and Herb Bread and Breadsticks

MPHS Culinary Arts student places at SkillsUSA state

Mount Pleasant High School senior Culinary Arts student, Delfino Hernandez, competed at the SkillsUSA State competition in Corpus Christi on March 30-April 1. Hernandez placed third in the Baked Good Job Exhibit category with his Garlic and Herb Bread and Breadsticks. Chef Kathleen Anker teaches the MPHS Culinary Arts program.

The Wallace Middle School Dance team

First row (L to R) Abigail Verner, Co-Captain Chelsi Campbell, Manager Lelia Stevenson, Captain Malori Chism, Co-Captain Kelsie Shelton, Aileen Sorto, Manager Maritza Zermeno

Second row (L to R) Sage Jordan, A’leejiah Washington, Sara Salinas, Aubree Hawkins, Zaydee Banda, McKaylee Shults, Manager Mallory Guzman

Third Row (L to R) Coach Stefen Harmon, Ella Anderson, Maria Castillo De La Torre, Evie Dominguez, Adriana Perez, Elyn Villa

P.E. Wallace Middle School Dance team wins big at the first competition

The P.E. Wallace Middle School Dance Team competed in their first-ever dance competition, the HTE Dance Nationals, at The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio on Saturday, April 1. The team would bring home eight awards.

Team members earned a Sweepstakes award, given to teams that have entered three or more routines with an average score between 85-94.4. In addition, they received three Judge’s Awards for Choreography, Showmanship, and Presentation. They were named Jazz Champions, Pom Champions, and Hip Hop Champions. And finally, they were named Division Champions for the Middle School division.

The Wallace Dance Team will close out their year with performances at the Tiger Doll Spring Show on April 14 and 15, the Wallace Dance Showcase on April 21, the Wallace Student-of-the-Month assembly on April 28, and the Mount Pleasant Junior High recital on May 13. They are under the direction of Stefen Harmon.

P.E. WALLACE MIDDLE SCHOOL

5th Six weeks “A” Honor Roll

5th grade

Uriel Almazan, Spencer Anderson, Macon Bradshaw, Noah Branton, Brantley Brummell, Jeremiah Campbell, Mateo Canada Victoria, Krystopher Castro, Kevin Contreras, Shane Craig, Kaylee De La Cruz, Kaylee DeLaCruz, Arabella Diaz, Maritza Equihua, Mahir Estrada, Brenna Farley, Gavin Foster, Gustavo Garcia, Kelvin Garcia, Tomas Guerrero Jr., Angel Guevara, Vicky Gutierrez, Lillian Henry, Kamariyah Hoskins, Bradlee Hughes, Aubriella Knieriem, Scottlyn Lee, Karli Lowry, Zaylin Madora, Ulises Mata, Stephanie Mendoza, Juan Mercado, Keila Mickens, Jonathan Morales, Kaycee Moran, Joshua Morrison, Justin Moss, Victoria Moya, Christopher Nelson Jr., Robert Nelson, Aldo Orona, Maddox Osornio, Sebastian Otero, Jaidyn Parslow, Maria Perez-Velasquez, Fernanda Ramirez, Aydia Rector, Hailey Rogers, Kaydi Rogers, Jarrett Saldana, Josiah Segovia, Devan Shelley, Treniti Shepard, Josiah Shepherd, Dominick Sierra, Channing Smith, Brogan Stewart, Idreanna Thomas, Caleb Townson, Aubrey White

6th grade

Jimena Aguado, Ella Clare Anderson, Jake Anderson, Gabriel Arredondo, Zaydee Banda, Ella Bonilla, Cassidy Burns, Titus Byrd, Caleb Carr, Sebastian Carreon Cabrera, Maria Castillo De La Torre, Emylee Chappell, Ian Crockett, Daisy Diaz, Evie Dominguez, Bryant Fisk, Luis Garcia Diaz, Bryan Gonzalez, Nicolas Gonzalez, Julian Herrera, Cullen Hunnicutt, Sage Jordan, Juliet Luna, Anahi Martinez, Emilee Martinez, Ana Martinez Zelaya, Drason McDaniel, Ricardo Moreno, Edgar Moreno-Acosta, Krystal Moya, Nikolas Murr, Yoseline Nava, Camdon Patrick, Draven Roberts, Kaiser Sheppard, Aileen Sorto, Abigail Verner, A’leejiah Washington, Zoe Zuniga