MPISD – News

All Americans: UCA All-Americans (L to R) Madison Cooper, Hannah Anderson, Abigail Gutierrez, Addyson Long, Carly Horn

Team: The 2023-2024 MPHS Cheer Squad

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Cheerleaders attend camp at The University of Texas

The Mount Pleasant High School Cheerleaders attended the Universal Cheer Association (UCA) cheer camp at The University of Texas at Austin from June 1-June 4.

On day 1, Avanleigh Thomas and Chloe Smith were recognized for their great attitudes and versatility, while Johana Perales and Aaliyah Delarosa were named “hype girls.” The team also received the coveted Spirit Stick.

On day 2, the team received a gold ribbon for being game day ready. Addyson Long won the Jump Queen contest. And Kadence Weatherall received a prestigious Pin It Forward award given by a staff member to a camper for a quality that made them stand out among the rest.

Day 3 brought a superior ribbon for the camp dance performance. And Delarosa and Long also received Pin It Forward accolades.

On the 4th and final day of camp, MP Cheer won 1st place in-game day cheer and 3rd place for the camp routine. They also received the exceptional Leadership Award, voted on by the other teams at the camp. Each unit at UCA had to vote for a team they would like to be a part of, and the other groups chose Mount Pleasant.

Five team members were named All-American Cheerleaders: Hannah Anderson, Madison Cooper, Abigail Gutierrez, junior Addyson Long, and freshman Carly Horn.

The 2023-2024 MPHS Cheerleaders are under the direction of Karissa Lopez. The Varsity squad includes Hannah Anderson, Sanniyah Crabtree, Madison Cooper, Aaliyah Delarosa, Ava True Fite, Alexa Gamble, Abigail Gutierrez, Madison Hargrove, Addyson Long, Kennady Mayben, Kynslee Mayben, Johana Perales, Allie Sloan, Chloe Smith, Kit Thompson, Kadence Weatherall, and Conlee Zachry. JV squad members are Trinity Attaway, Emma Berry, Cinthia Cazeras, Natalie Hones, Carly Horn, Jasani Inostros, A’london Thomas, and Avanleigh Thomas.